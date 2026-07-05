Christian Horner makes F1 return at British Grand Prix

Hide your embattled team principals, Christian Horner has rocked up at the British Grand Prix.

It's a full year since the former Red Bull boss was in an F1 paddock – at Silverstone in 2025, just days before his unexpected departure from his team and, for the time being the sport – although he's stayed at least adjacent to the headlines since then.

Horner has been linked with jobs at Aston Martin and Alpine since his Red Bull defenestration, but has yet to find a landing spot which he believes truly suits him, as he looks for a near-unmatched degree of control over any future team.

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The Brit is ostensibly at the race to promote his newly-announced book Drive, which will be released in late October and will likely offer his fullest account yet of his departure from Red Bull.

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Horner back, but not back for good...yet

Of course, being back in the paddock – at the British Grand Prix, of all places – would also be a pretty good way of keeping his name in the headlines and the pressure on the organisations which, despite publicly backing the incumbents at their teams, are positioning themselves for a run at the man many see as one of the greatest team principals in the sport.

Horner arrived at the track three hours before Sunday's 3pm race start and was immediately surrounded by cameras wielded by absolutely anyone in his immediate vicinity, including Sky Sports – with Craig Slater seen interviewing him on the walk into the paddock.

While Horner might try to steer the conversation toward promoting his new book, no interviewer worth their salt could possibly resist getting in some questions about his options in F1. Check back in on GPFans later when we find out how that conversation went down.

After all, as he said in the press release for Drive: "Formula 1 is ultimately a people business."

That press release continued: "While the sport is often defined by the cars, the victories and the championships, what stays with me most are the people, the decisions, the challenges and the extraordinary cast of characters I encountered along the way.

"This book is my reflection on an incredible 20-year journey and the many individuals who helped shape it."

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