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Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2024, British GP, Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix record: His incredible Silverstone career stats

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2024, British GP, Silverstone — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix record: His incredible Silverstone career stats

Lewis is going for a perfect 10

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Lewis Hamilton owns the F1 British Grand Prix, it is his world and we are all just living in it.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion has a love affair with Silverstone which has now endured for almost two decades of unprecedented dominance.

This weekend Hamilton goes in search of further cementing his place in F1 history by becoming the first driver to win the same Grand Prix 10 times.

The Ferrari superstar has already topped the podium at his home race on nine occasions, starting in his first world championship year in 2008 with McLaren and most recently that epic victory for Mercedes in 2024.

That win record is also the best ever in F1 - the only drivers to have won the same race on eight occasions are Hamilton himself (Hungary) and fellow legend of the sport Michael Schumacher (France).

Last year Lewis could only finish fourth in a miserable debut season at Ferrari, but even that was an improvement on most of his results in year 1 at Maranello.

This year there is renewed hope that Hamilton has finally got things humming for the Scuderia, and could be ready to add to that recent win at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

As a record crowd of 565,000 fans descends on the iconic Northamptonshire circuit, let's look at Hamilton's amazing British Grand Prix, as those home fans pray for win number 10 incoming on Sunday (3pm UK, live and free on Channel 4).

BRITISH GRAND PRIX: How to watch the entire weekend live and free in the UK

Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, every race and result

So far Hamilton has raced in the British Grand Prix on 19 occasions and his incredible record includes nine victories and 14 podiums. Last year's race (when he finished fourth) was the first time he had failed to make the podium since 2013:

Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix results
Year Team Finish
2007McLare3rd
2008McLaren1st
2009McLaren16th
2010McLaren2nd
2011McLaren4th
2012McLaren8th
2013Mercedes4th
2014Mercedes1st
2015Mercedes1st
2016Mercedes1st
2017Mercedes1st
2018Mercedes2nd
2019Mercedes1st
2020Mercedes1st
2021Mercedes1st
2022Mercedes3rd
2023Mercedes3rd
2024Mercedes1st
2025Ferrari4th

NB: Please note these statistics do not include the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, which was held at Silverstone during the COVID pandemic in 2020. That was not a British Grand Prix (Hamilton won that later the same year).

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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