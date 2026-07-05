Lewis Hamilton owns the F1 British Grand Prix, it is his world and we are all just living in it.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion has a love affair with Silverstone which has now endured for almost two decades of unprecedented dominance.

This weekend Hamilton goes in search of further cementing his place in F1 history by becoming the first driver to win the same Grand Prix 10 times.

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The Ferrari superstar has already topped the podium at his home race on nine occasions, starting in his first world championship year in 2008 with McLaren and most recently that epic victory for Mercedes in 2024.

That win record is also the best ever in F1 - the only drivers to have won the same race on eight occasions are Hamilton himself (Hungary) and fellow legend of the sport Michael Schumacher (France).

Last year Lewis could only finish fourth in a miserable debut season at Ferrari, but even that was an improvement on most of his results in year 1 at Maranello.

This year there is renewed hope that Hamilton has finally got things humming for the Scuderia, and could be ready to add to that recent win at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

As a record crowd of 565,000 fans descends on the iconic Northamptonshire circuit, let's look at Hamilton's amazing British Grand Prix, as those home fans pray for win number 10 incoming on Sunday (3pm UK, live and free on Channel 4).

BRITISH GRAND PRIX: How to watch the entire weekend live and free in the UK

Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, every race and result

So far Hamilton has raced in the British Grand Prix on 19 occasions and his incredible record includes nine victories and 14 podiums. Last year's race (when he finished fourth) was the first time he had failed to make the podium since 2013: