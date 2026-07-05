Lewis Hamilton left 'shaking' after British Grand Prix performance at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton left 'shaking' after British Grand Prix performance at Silverstone
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Lewis Hamilton has admitted that the reception he got from his home fans at the 2026 British Grand Prix left him 'shaking'.
The seven-time world champion has been a darling of the British fans at Silverstone for the better part of 20 years now, and clearly hasn't become bored or jaded by the experience.
Speaking on Friday, when he took sprint race pole with a dominant performance across all three rounds, he admitted that just his Thursday appearance at a fan stage had left him shaking 'with pure adrenaline and love' when he got back to his hotel room.
The 41-year-old is going for a record-breaking tenth win at his home race this weekend, and his first in the iconic red of Ferrari after finishing fourth last year.
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Hamilton: Shaking with adrenaline and love
"Every year," he said on Friday, "they (Silverstone fans) just leave you buzzing. I got back to my room last night after being on stage and I'm like shaking with just pure adrenaline and love.
“To see such a crowd that's just supporting the whole sport, this is the biggest sporting fan group that I think you'll ever see."
He also talked about his love for Silverstone – including its fans – after taking his dramatic sprint pole, saying: “I love this place, I love this crowd, and I can’t express to you how big a dream it is, and still to this day, when you’re building up to this race and you think about every corner and the flow you can get into at this track if you get the setup right and if you’ve got the right team behind you."
Fans who watched Saturday's early sprint race got to see the No. 44 Ferrari lead off from pole position and hold off championship leader Kimi Antonelli until around the halfway point, where the Mercedes' greater engine power finally became too much to hold back.
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