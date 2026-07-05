This might have been Kimi Antonelli's finest moment yet in 2026 as the Italian F1 prodigy somehow dealt perfectly with the most super awkward of questions during a press conference at the British Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Italian has been sensational in his sophomore season in the sport, claiming five race victories already and looking set for more at Silverstone.

Antonelli had a terrific Saturday at the iconic Northamptonshire circuit, overtaking local hero Lewis Hamilton to win the Sprint race and then three hours later storming to pole position for Sunday's 2026 British Grand Prix.

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Journalist asks Antonelli about his team-mate

It was in the post-Sprint race press conference that Antonelli had to deal with a real grenade from a Brazilian journalist, who asked about the form of his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

The journalist asked: "Question for all three (Antonelli was flanked by Hamilton and defending world champion Lando Norris). Are you surprised with how George is performing this season? A bit of inconsistency, also the gap to Kimi today. Any explanation from your perspective and maybe even an advice?"

Talk about an awkward question - you could see Antonelli's eyebrows raise up before his eyes rolled - but inexplicably or bravely (you choose) he was the driver who picked up the mic first to answer. He did so in a manner way more mature than his tender years.

Antonelli diplomatic beyond his years

He said: "I mean, I don't really want to answer this. I don't like talking about others, to be fair, others' performance. I just focus on myself.

"But George is very strong and, for sure, he's going to be back at his form. And, especially in Qualifying, he's always a very good qualifier. He's always able to extract the maximum out of it.

"So, yeah, I think he's a very strong driver and, for sure, every driver has their moments. On my side, I just need to keep focusing on myself."

Antonelli was the model of diplomacy when asked about Russell.

Hamilton meanwhile was slightly less diplomatic than the young Mercedes man, responding with: "You should be a politician. It's nothing to do with me. I'm not really focusing on anybody else."

Russell struggling again at Silverstone

Russell's form - or relative lack of it in some recent races - has been one of the talking points of the season.

The 28-year-old from King's Lynn was title favourite heading into 2026 and he looked good in claiming the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

After that though the Brit's best form deserted him as Antonelli claimed victories in the next five races to take control in the title race.

Russell would bounce back in Austria with a victory last weekend but Silverstone has been a return to the struggles of recent weekends. He would finish fourth in Saturday's Sprint before occupying P4 again in qualifying for Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Antonelli leads Russell by 43 points at the top of the Drivers' standings heading into Sunday's race.

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QUALIFYING RESULTS: British Grand Prix timesheets and grid positions

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