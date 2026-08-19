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Mark Walter waves to the crowd at an MLB game

Cadillac break silence on F1 sale rumours amid US federal investigation into team owner

Mark Walter waves to the crowd at an MLB game — Photo: © IMAGO

Cadillac break silence on F1 sale rumours amid US federal investigation into team owner

Cadillac have responded

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Cadillac have broken their silence to answer questions about whether the F1 team could be for sale amid a US federal investigation into its owner.

The rookie team has been through a challenging few days in its own right with team principal Graeme Lowdon being abruptly fired and replaced by Pole Marcin Budkowski last Wednesday.

That was around the time that arguably even bigger news was breaking in the US with an ongoing federal investigation into Mark Walter - founder of TWG Global, of which Cadillac co-owner TWG Motorsport is a subsidiary.

The investigation, which is into insurance companies owned by the 66-year-old Walter, hit the headlines when he sold iconic NBA franchise the Los Angeles Lakers for a record $12.5billion, just a year after buying the team for $10billion.

Walter is also reportedly in talks to sell his 13 percent stake in Premier League football club Chelsea to majority owner Clearlake Capital.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's route back in as team boss continues big sell-off

Is the Cadillac F1 team for sale?

The headlines have led to questions about whether Walter - who also owns baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers and the WBNA's Los Angeles Sparks - might be looking to offload TWG's majority stake in the Cadillac team.

But the answer to that is a very firm negative right now, with a TWG Global spokesperson telling The Athletic: “TWG is not considering a sale of the Cadillac team or any other part of TWG Motorsports.”

As well as the stake in Cadillac, TWG Motorsport also has majority ownership of IndyCar team Andretti Global, and NASCAR's Spire Motorsports.

READ MORE: Red Bull star set to MISS Dutch Grand Prix as injury strikes

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

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