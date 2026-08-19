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Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner is ready to tell all about Red Bull years as major announcement made

Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner is ready to tell all about Red Bull years as major announcement made

Horner is going on tour

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Christian Horner is preparing to tell all about his dramatic 20-year reign as team principal of F1 giants Red Bull.

The 52-year-old Englishman was controversially fired from his position in July 2025, and has been out of F1 since.

While Horner is currently waiting for a route back into the paddock, he is preparing to tell his story with two major projects about to come to fruition.

The first is his 'An Evening With Christian Horner' speaking tour in the UK which will take in five venues in October.

And with perfect timing - right in the middle of that tour - Horner will release his eagerly-awaited tell-all memoir 'Drive'. That is set to hit bookshelves on October 22.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's route back in as team boss continues big sell-off

Horner ready to open up on Red Bull years

Horner took to social media this week to talk to fans about his plans, announcing: "So, I am going to be on a speaking tour. I'm going to be going to Nottingham, to Bath, to Glasgow, to York and to London.

"It's going to be 'an evening with', talking about my career, the highs and lows, the rivalries. And my journey in Formula 1.

Horner is doing a speaking tour and releasing a book.
Horner is doing a speaking tour and releasing a book.

"So if you fancy coming along, tickets are available now. You get a copy of my memoir that's soon to be released. So hopefully if you want to come, look forward to seeing you there."

Christian Horner tour dates and ticket prices

The tour gets under way in York on October 17 before moving to Glasgow the night after. Nottingham is the venue on October 19 before Bath hosts Horner on October 20. The tour ends six days later - after that book launch - at the Cambridge Theatre in London's West End.

There is a unique opportunity as part of the evenings, with a Live Q and A giving fans the chance to ask Horner questions directly.

Tickets are priced between £52 and £70 and all include a hard cover copy of Horner's book.

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