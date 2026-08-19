Christian Horner is ready to tell all about Red Bull years as major announcement made
Christian Horner is ready to tell all about Red Bull years as major announcement made
Horner is going on tourMake us your Google favorite
Christian Horner is preparing to tell all about his dramatic 20-year reign as team principal of F1 giants Red Bull.
The 52-year-old Englishman was controversially fired from his position in July 2025, and has been out of F1 since.
While Horner is currently waiting for a route back into the paddock, he is preparing to tell his story with two major projects about to come to fruition.
The first is his 'An Evening With Christian Horner' speaking tour in the UK which will take in five venues in October.
And with perfect timing - right in the middle of that tour - Horner will release his eagerly-awaited tell-all memoir 'Drive'. That is set to hit bookshelves on October 22.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's route back in as team boss continues big sell-off
Horner ready to open up on Red Bull years
Horner took to social media this week to talk to fans about his plans, announcing: "So, I am going to be on a speaking tour. I'm going to be going to Nottingham, to Bath, to Glasgow, to York and to London.
"It's going to be 'an evening with', talking about my career, the highs and lows, the rivalries. And my journey in Formula 1.
"So if you fancy coming along, tickets are available now. You get a copy of my memoir that's soon to be released. So hopefully if you want to come, look forward to seeing you there."
Christian Horner tour dates and ticket prices
The tour gets under way in York on October 17 before moving to Glasgow the night after. Nottingham is the venue on October 19 before Bath hosts Horner on October 20. The tour ends six days later - after that book launch - at the Cambridge Theatre in London's West End.
There is a unique opportunity as part of the evenings, with a Live Q and A giving fans the chance to ask Horner questions directly.
Tickets are priced between £52 and £70 and all include a hard cover copy of Horner's book.
READ MORE: Carlos Sainz signs HUGE new deal for 2027 and beyond
READ MORE: Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Carlos Sainz warned he risks F1 oblivion by staying at Williams and ignoring 'no-brainer' move
- 3 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2027 grid: The 12 seats still open as Carlos Sainz signs mega deal
Max Verstappen Red Bull contract 'a terrible bit of business' claims top F1 insider
FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked
Latest News
Cadillac break silence on F1 sale rumours amid US federal investigation into team owner
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner is ready to tell all about Red Bull years as major announcement made
- 2 hours ago
F1 2027 grid: The 12 seats still open as Carlos Sainz signs mega deal
- 2 hours ago
Carlos Sainz warned he risks F1 oblivion by staying at Williams and ignoring 'no-brainer' move
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen Red Bull contract 'a terrible bit of business' claims top F1 insider
- Today 18:45
Yuki Tsunoda set to fulfil 'ancient F1 prophecy' with Dutch Grand Prix return
- Today 17:30
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august