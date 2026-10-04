F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all penalties applied from Sepang
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all penalties applied from Sepang
The final results from SepangMake us your Google favorite
There were fears that the Bahrain Grand Prix would never go ahead and while we had to travel to Malaysia to get it done, it was worth the wait!
A race that was meant to take place in Sakhir in April was moved to Sepang in October and it gave us a historic victory as Max Verstappen won his first race of the season and the first ever for Red Bull Power Trains.
It wasn't just the four-time champion that was the star of the show though, with Lewis Hamilton shaking off the wrong call to start on slick tyres to carve his way through the field like a hot knife through butter to finish third for Ferrari behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and in front of his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Another world champion had a superb race with Fernando Alonso giving Aston Martin their best result of the season with an eighth place finish.
There was chaos in Malaysia with a delayed start, an aborted start, one virtual safety car and two safety cars as monsoon conditions made way for a dry track by the end of the race.
Following post-race investigations on Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg here are the final classifications from the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
F1 HEADLINES: Fans slam Bahrain Grand Prix 's***show' as FIA forced into late grid change in Malaysia
F1 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 in Malaysia
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:47:14.808
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+2.307s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+4.919s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+7.258s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+8.571s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+9.454s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+12.753s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+13.372s
|9
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+13.993s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+15.928s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+17.404s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+18.052s
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+18.997s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+22.305s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+22.532s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+23.315s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+25.431s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+28.233s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+29.310s
|20
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|DNF
|NC
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNF
|NC
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
When is the next F1 race?
The 2026 F1 calendar's next stop is the final one of the latest triple header that started in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, moved to Sepang for the Bahrain Grand Prix and then this Sunday coming sees us go to Marina Bay for the Singapore Grand Prix.
For those of you sleepy heads in the UK groaning at the possibility of more early starts for far east races, there is good news for you as the Singapore Grand Prix takes place at night meaning the session times are more relatable to European races.
There is one small caveat though. This is a sprint weekend and that means before the 1pm (UK time) Sunday race, there will be a 10am (UK time) sprint race on Saturday around Marina Bay.
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