There were fears that the Bahrain Grand Prix would never go ahead and while we had to travel to Malaysia to get it done, it was worth the wait!

A race that was meant to take place in Sakhir in April was moved to Sepang in October and it gave us a historic victory as Max Verstappen won his first race of the season and the first ever for Red Bull Power Trains.

It wasn't just the four-time champion that was the star of the show though, with Lewis Hamilton shaking off the wrong call to start on slick tyres to carve his way through the field like a hot knife through butter to finish third for Ferrari behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and in front of his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

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Another world champion had a superb race with Fernando Alonso giving Aston Martin their best result of the season with an eighth place finish.

There was chaos in Malaysia with a delayed start, an aborted start, one virtual safety car and two safety cars as monsoon conditions made way for a dry track by the end of the race.

Following post-race investigations on Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg here are the final classifications from the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

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F1 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 in Malaysia

2026 Bahrain Grand Prix results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:47:14.808 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2.307s 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +4.919s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +7.258s 5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +8.571s 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +9.454s 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +12.753s 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +13.372s 9 Lando Norris McLaren +13.993s 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +15.928s 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +17.404s 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +18.052s 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +18.997s 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +22.305s 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +22.532s 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +23.315s 17 Carlos Sainz Williams +25.431s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +28.233s 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +29.310s 20 George Russell Mercedes DNF NC Alex Albon Williams DNF NC Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF

When is the next F1 race?

The 2026 F1 calendar's next stop is the final one of the latest triple header that started in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, moved to Sepang for the Bahrain Grand Prix and then this Sunday coming sees us go to Marina Bay for the Singapore Grand Prix.

For those of you sleepy heads in the UK groaning at the possibility of more early starts for far east races, there is good news for you as the Singapore Grand Prix takes place at night meaning the session times are more relatable to European races.

There is one small caveat though. This is a sprint weekend and that means before the 1pm (UK time) Sunday race, there will be a 10am (UK time) sprint race on Saturday around Marina Bay.

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Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

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