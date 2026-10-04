Fans slam Bahrain Grand Prix 's***show' as FIA forced into late grid change in Malaysia - F1 News Today
Fans slam Bahrain Grand Prix 's***show' as FIA forced into late grid change in Malaysia - F1 News Today
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F1 fans have been left furious after complete chaos at the Bahrain Grand Prix being held at Malaysia's Sepang circuit.
The race was originally scheduled for April and to take place at the usual Bahrain International Circuit, before the global conflict in the Middle East forced F1 in March to cancel the race, along with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
But at the end of July, F1 announced that the race would still go ahead, albeit at Sepang who hadn't hosted a grand prix since staging the Malaysian Grand Prix between 1999 and 2017.
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FIA forced into late grid change at Bahrain Grand Prix after pole position error
The starting grid for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix had to be changed at the very last moment after an administrative mix-up led to pole position being painted on the wrong side of the track.
During inspections and track walks ahead of race weekend at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, vigilant team members and FIA officials noticed that the first grid slot had been positioned on the left side of the straight instead of the traditional right.
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Max Verstappen delivers brutal putdown to Red Bull team-mate at Bahrain Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has taken a joking jab at his team-mate Isack Hadjar after qualifying for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
The Dutchman took his first pole position of the season with a great lap around the Sepang International Circuit, nearly three tenths ahead of second-placed Lewis Hamilton and a further tenth ahead of his own team-mate in third.
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F1 president states final two races will go ahead in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite ongoing war
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has reaffirmed his commitment to the sport's pre-established calendar, particularly when it comes to the end of the current season.
There have been concerns for months that the season-ending double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will have to be moved or cancelled like the Bahrain and Saudi races earlier in the year due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East, sparked into life by American military strikes earlier in the year.
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FIA announce Bahrain Grand Prix change after bollard mayhem
F1 is back in Sepang for the Mal...Bahrain Grand Prix and with it came some teething problems during Friday practice.
Not since 2017 has F1 been at Sepang, when the Malaysian Grand Prix was held every year following its debut in 1999.
Yet, as much as drivers love the track, it caused them a spot of bother during the first two practice sessions, or at least the final corner did.
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