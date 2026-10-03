Kimi Antonelli stunned after being told his real Bahrain Grand Prix grid position

It's tricky being an F1 driver. You've got all sorts of things on the go at any one time, and it's all happening at 200mph.

Usually, though, they do at least know where they'll be starting on the grid by the time they're out of the car and speaking to the media. Not so for young Kimi Antonelli in Sepang this Saturday.

The championship leader set the fourth fastest time in Q3 for the Malaysia-based Bahrain Grand Prix, but a preexisting grid penalty for Red Bull's Isack Hadjar – who set the third fastest time of the session – means that Antonelli will start from third on the grid.

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The young Italian, however, either didn't know Hadjar was the driver in front of him or didn't know about the Red Bull driver's penalty, clearly surprised in a post-session interview to hear that he'll start further forward than expected.

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Antonelli surprised in interview

Interviewer Lawrence Barretto mentioned that despite what appeared to be a tricky session, third on the grid is still a solid starting point to build from in the race, with Antonelli replying: "Yeah, I mean it's... you know, definitely... Oh wait, I'm starting P3 tomorrow?"

Informed that, yes, Hadjar's penalty for taking a new internal combustion engine outside of his allotted four for the season, he said: "Oh! Oh, that's not too bad!"

"I think we have a good opportunity tomorrow starting on the clean side," he added, once he knew his starting position. "But I still believe that Red Bull still has the upper edge on pace and Ferrari is very close. But we'll do our best. I think track position is going to be very important.

"We'll try to manage those tyres the best way as possible. And then try to, if we can fight for the win, great. If we have to settle for P2 or P3, we'll take that."

F1 Starting Grid - 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix

The final starting grid, now officially confirmed by the FIA, is as follows:

*Isack Hadjar has a five-place grid penalty due to taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE).

**Franco Colapinto has a 15-place grid penalty, ten due to taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and five for causing a collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out

***Arvid Lindblad has a 30-place grid penalty due to multiple changes to his power unit.

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