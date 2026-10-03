close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Schumacher duidelijk over Mercedes-duo: 'Russell heeft zijn meerdere gevonden'

Kimi Antonelli stunned after being told his real Bahrain Grand Prix grid position

Schumacher duidelijk over Mercedes-duo: 'Russell heeft zijn meerdere gevonden' — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli stunned after being told his real Bahrain Grand Prix grid position

Who knew!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

It's tricky being an F1 driver. You've got all sorts of things on the go at any one time, and it's all happening at 200mph.

Usually, though, they do at least know where they'll be starting on the grid by the time they're out of the car and speaking to the media. Not so for young Kimi Antonelli in Sepang this Saturday.

The championship leader set the fourth fastest time in Q3 for the Malaysia-based Bahrain Grand Prix, but a preexisting grid penalty for Red Bull's Isack Hadjar – who set the third fastest time of the session – means that Antonelli will start from third on the grid.

The young Italian, however, either didn't know Hadjar was the driver in front of him or didn't know about the Red Bull driver's penalty, clearly surprised in a post-session interview to hear that he'll start further forward than expected.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty

Antonelli surprised in interview

Interviewer Lawrence Barretto mentioned that despite what appeared to be a tricky session, third on the grid is still a solid starting point to build from in the race, with Antonelli replying: "Yeah, I mean it's... you know, definitely... Oh wait, I'm starting P3 tomorrow?"

Informed that, yes, Hadjar's penalty for taking a new internal combustion engine outside of his allotted four for the season, he said: "Oh! Oh, that's not too bad!"

"I think we have a good opportunity tomorrow starting on the clean side," he added, once he knew his starting position. "But I still believe that Red Bull still has the upper edge on pace and Ferrari is very close. But we'll do our best. I think track position is going to be very important.

"We'll try to manage those tyres the best way as possible. And then try to, if we can fight for the win, great. If we have to settle for P2 or P3, we'll take that."

F1 Starting Grid - 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix

The final starting grid, now officially confirmed by the FIA, is as follows:

F1 Grid - Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Pos Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
5 Lando Norris McLaren
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren
7 George Russell Mercedes
8 *Isack Hadjar Red Bull
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
13 Carlos Sainz Williams
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
15 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
16 Oliver Bearman Haas
17 Esteban Ocon Haas
18 Alexander Albon Williams
19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac
21 **Franco Colapinto Alpine
22 ***Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

*Isack Hadjar has a five-place grid penalty due to taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE).

**Franco Colapinto has a 15-place grid penalty, ten due to taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and five for causing a collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out

***Arvid Lindblad has a 30-place grid penalty due to multiple changes to his power unit.

READ MORE: Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Horner talks over Ferrari F1 move

Chris Deeley
Written by
Chris Deeley - Editor
View full biography

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen delivers brutal putdown to Red Bull team-mate at Bahrain Grand Prix

Max Verstappen delivers brutal putdown to Red Bull team-mate at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton's Malaysia fury over 'unacceptable' engine failure

Lewis Hamilton's Malaysia fury over 'unacceptable' engine failure

  • 2 hours ago
FIA announce Bahrain Grand Prix change after bollard mayhem

FIA announce Bahrain Grand Prix change after bollard mayhem

  • 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso declares Aston Martin 'miracle’ after season-best result at Bahrain Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso declares Aston Martin 'miracle’ after season-best result at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Today 15:55
US F1 fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix completely FREE

US F1 fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix completely FREE

  • Today 15:27
Lewis Hamilton lays out Ferrari F1 battle plan to win Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton lays out Ferrari F1 battle plan to win Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Today 14:54

Just in

18:55
Max Verstappen delivers brutal putdown to Red Bull team-mate at Bahrain Grand Prix
17:57
Lewis Hamilton's Malaysia fury over 'unacceptable' engine failure
16:55
FIA announce Bahrain Grand Prix change after bollard mayhem
15:55
Fernando Alonso declares Aston Martin 'miracle’ after season-best result at Bahrain Grand Prix
15:27
US F1 fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix completely FREE
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton's Malaysia fury over 'unacceptable' engine failure F1 Stories

Lewis Hamilton's Malaysia fury over 'unacceptable' engine failure

2 hours ago
US F1 fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix completely FREE Bahrain Grand Prix

US F1 fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix completely FREE

Today 15:27
'Absolute s***show' in Sepang as F1 fans blast Bahrain Grand Prix organisers Bahrain Grand Prix

'Absolute s***show' in Sepang as F1 fans blast Bahrain Grand Prix organisers

Today 13:57
F1 president states final two races will go ahead in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite ongoing war F1 2026

F1 president states final two races will go ahead in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite ongoing war

Today 12:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x