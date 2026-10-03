Lewis Hamilton hits back over Ferrari speculation - 'No clue what they're talking about'

'People making comments have absolutely no clue what they are talking about'

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at people questioning his relationship with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, amid questions about the Frenchman's future with the team.

Those questions were revved up into overdrive last week when Christian Horner effectively threw his hat in the ring in an interview promoting his new memoir, although Ferrari have since come out in support of their man.

The relationship between Hamilton and Vasseur came under scrutiny last month after the seven-time world champion was open in his frustration about the way the team handled situations with him and Charles Leclerc at the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix.

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However, the Brit has now called his relationship with his boss and the team 'in a much better place than it ever was', dismissing outside commenters as having no idea what they're talking about.

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Hamilton dismisses Ferrari relationship concerns

"I am happy with my treatment [by the team]," he said in Sepang on Thursday. "Fred has been fantastic working with me and I think our relationship as a whole, even with the bosses, is in a much better place than it ever was," added Hamilton.

"Of course, people making comments have absolutely no clue what they are talking about, ultimately, because they are not inside the team.

"What's happening in the team or how it's structured, where the weaknesses are, obviously I am in the team and I know all those - I'm not going to speak on them, but will I continue to try and work with those people that are in power to make the changes.

"Making changes is not a quick thing, people aren't always willing to do so very early on, but Fred has done a lot of the changes that I've asked for already and there are more for us to do."

Ferrari defend Vasseur in surprise media call

The swirling rumours about the future of Vasseur and Horner's recent comments led Ferrari to take the highly unusual step of calling a media briefing on Tuesday.

Maria Conti, Ferrari's chief communications officer, scheduled the call to reaffirm the team's commitment to Vasseur, insisting that the 58-year-old Frenchman retains the full support of the Scuderia's top brass.

"In the recent days, there has been increasing speculation surrounding Scuderia Ferrari HP, and particularly dedicated to its leadership," Conti said.

"Ferrari's position is clear, has not changed, and Ferrari has made its choices already, and we have full confidence in Fred Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so."

Conti continued, stating that the media call was not simply in response to the Horner speculation, but to the increased scrutiny that Vasseur has been under in recent weeks.

"Ferrari has always attracted extraordinary interest, and it is only natural that many professionals aspire to be part of it.

"It is a reflection of the strength of what Ferrari really represents. So this is why we really want to avoid and we do not intend to fuel speculation or comment on assumptions coming from outside the company."

Ferrari comms chief: Vasseur defence not just Horner-driven

Conti also insisted that the decision to address the media was not just because of the former Red Bull man's latest comments, saying: "It is not just related to the story in The Times of Mr Horner.

"But in general, there is a lot of speculation about Fred. So again, we have confidence in Fred Vasseur and his team, and we continue to do so. And the position is clear, but not just now, we already confirmed in the past.

"Our focus now is on the work. We would like to be focused on the future. And this is always the Ferrari spirit and the spirit of our founder - humility and complete focus on the future.

"We are doing that today because we would like to avoid the next weekend in Malaysia being focused only on this kind of gossip and speculation. We would like to be focused on the race, on the performance, on the team, on Fred."

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F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia

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