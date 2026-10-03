F1 Results Today: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia positions and times from Sepang

Full details from the first race in Sepang since 2017

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia will get underway on Sunday in Sepang, and all of the results will be here as soon as the race finishes.

The race was originally scheduled to be held in Bahrain (rather than 6,000km away in Malaysia) earlier this year, but was moved from its host country and April calendar spot due to conflict in the Middle East.

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's race at the Sepang International Circuit on pole position for the first time in 2026, with long-time rival Lewis Hamilton alongside him in second place.

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Championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts ahead of Charles Leclerc on the second row after a tricky qualifying session – although not as tricky as his team-mate's, with George Russell down in seventh.

Isack Hadjar will be one to watch as he looks to climb up towards a podium spot, having set the third fastest time in qualifying only to take a five-place grid penalty for an internal combustion engine change.

Lights out for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is at 15:00 local time (MST) later today (Sunday, October 4). That is 08:00 in the UK (BST) and a very early 03:00 Eastern (ET) in the US.

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2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia Results

When the chequered flag falls at the end of the race, the results will be below.

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