F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates

The latest on the rest of the 2026 calendar

The F1 calendar and race schedule for 2027 was released this week, even though none of us can be quite certain about how the rest of 2026 will play out.

Currently there are major question marks about the final two races of this season, and we also have a new Saturday race to report on.

First things first, and the next race on the calendar as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix moves to a Saturday for the first time next weekend.

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Normally the big race in Baku - as with 96 percent of all other Grands Prix (Las Vegas being the exception) - takes place on a Sunday.

In 2026 though lights out will be on a Saturday afternoon in the streets of the capital, Saturday September 26. The reason for the change? Sunday September 27 would clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day.

We also have a new race added to the calendar, or at least a cancelled race being given new life, and that would be the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The big race should have taken place in March but now returns on October 4 in the unlikely settings of Sepang, Malaysia. Good news for fans but bad news for team employees who face another dreaded triple-header.

The massive question mark for anybody associated with F1 concerns those two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, still currently on the schedule to close out the 2026 season.

Despite constant speculation to the contrary, F1 maintain the plan is still very much to race at Lusail and Yas Marina in late November and early December. This despite the conflict which is still raging in the Middle East.

The war has now passed 200 days and shows no sign of ending any time, if anything it appears to be escalating further. Oil prices are also surging past $100 per barrel as a result, placing a massive strain on economies around the world.

In the current climate, it is difficult to see how F1 could race in Qatar or Abu Dhabi right now given the safety ramifications, but clearly they are giving things as long as possible before they make a decision on changing any plans.

Right now, the favourite to stage the season finale in an alternative scenario remains Imola.

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F1 schedule for 2026 - remaining races

The calendar for the rest of 2026 - as it stands on Sunday September 20 - looks like this:

Date Race September 26 Azerbaijan Grand Prix October 4 Bahrain Grand Prix October 11 Singapore Grand Prix October 25 United States Grand Prix November 1 Mexico City Grand Prix November 8 Sao Paulo Grand Prix November 21 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 29 Qatar Grand Prix December 6 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 race is the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which takes place for the first time this year on a Saturday.

Lights out in Baku are at noon UK time on Saturday September 26 (1pm CET, 7am Eastern, 4am Pacific). Practice gets under way on Thursday September 24 with Qualifying and the battle for pole position on Friday September 25.

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