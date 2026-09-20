British racing star released from hospital after horror crash

British GT3 racing star Ollie Millroy has announced that he has been discharged from a Shanghai hospital after a terrifying crash earlier this month.

Millroy was taking part in a ChinaGT Championship race at the Shanghai International Circuit when he got caught up as in innocent bystander in a crash coming down the back straight.

His Ferrari burst into flames immediately upon the hard impact, which left him stuck in the car for around a full minute as fellow competitor Loek Hartog worked to quell the fire and drag the Brit to safety.

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He was diagnosed with six broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken hand, and a punctured lung, with a neck fracture discovered a week later, and has been hospital-bound for the last fortnight.

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Millroy heading home after fiery crash

That, however, has now changed – with Millroy announcing on Saturday that he's headed home to his children to continue his recovery.

"Exactly two weeks after my crash in Shanghai, I’ve been discharged from hospital," he posted on social media. "Body strapped up with a bagful of medication, it’s time to continue healing at home.

"I will eventually make a full recovery from my injuries, but the last two weeks have changed my life forever. It has given me a completely different outlook and I will never take for granted what we have and the beautiful world around us. Leaving the hospital doors for the first time this evening felt like the start of chapter two in my story.

"Treat every day as if it’s your last, hold your loved ones close to you, don’t waste your time and energy on things that are irrelevant or make you unhappy and as Loek Hartog taught us all, look out for each other, as one team. Life can be short, so let’s make the most of it!

"Thank you to the incredible doctors, surgeons, nurses and staff at Shanghai United Family Hospital and thank you to everyone for your messages and energy you have sent me to help with my recovery.

"We still have a long recovery journey ahead, but at least I get to tackle it at home with my kids."

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