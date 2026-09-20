close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Silverstone, British GP, 2025, generic

British racing star released from hospital after horror crash

Silverstone, British GP, 2025, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

British racing star released from hospital after horror crash

Great news!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

British GT3 racing star Ollie Millroy has announced that he has been discharged from a Shanghai hospital after a terrifying crash earlier this month.

Millroy was taking part in a ChinaGT Championship race at the Shanghai International Circuit when he got caught up as in innocent bystander in a crash coming down the back straight.

His Ferrari burst into flames immediately upon the hard impact, which left him stuck in the car for around a full minute as fellow competitor Loek Hartog worked to quell the fire and drag the Brit to safety.

He was diagnosed with six broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken hand, and a punctured lung, with a neck fracture discovered a week later, and has been hospital-bound for the last fortnight.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed

Millroy heading home after fiery crash

That, however, has now changed – with Millroy announcing on Saturday that he's headed home to his children to continue his recovery.

"Exactly two weeks after my crash in Shanghai, I’ve been discharged from hospital," he posted on social media. "Body strapped up with a bagful of medication, it’s time to continue healing at home.

"I will eventually make a full recovery from my injuries, but the last two weeks have changed my life forever. It has given me a completely different outlook and I will never take for granted what we have and the beautiful world around us. Leaving the hospital doors for the first time this evening felt like the start of chapter two in my story.

"Treat every day as if it’s your last, hold your loved ones close to you, don’t waste your time and energy on things that are irrelevant or make you unhappy and as Loek Hartog taught us all, look out for each other, as one team. Life can be short, so let’s make the most of it!

"Thank you to the incredible doctors, surgeons, nurses and staff at Shanghai United Family Hospital and thank you to everyone for your messages and energy you have sent me to help with my recovery.

"We still have a long recovery journey ahead, but at least I get to tackle it at home with my kids."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton receives major F1 title boost from Ferrari chief

READ MORE: Isack Hadjar injury reality revealed by F1 champion after missing three races

Related

F1

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster

F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster

  • 17 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner decision tipped to cause trouble as Mercedes chief reveals 'secret codes'

F1 News Today: Christian Horner decision tipped to cause trouble as Mercedes chief reveals 'secret codes'

  • 43 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 chief delivers terrible news for Ferrari and McLaren

Mercedes F1 chief delivers terrible news for Ferrari and McLaren

  • 1 hour ago
Aston Martin beat Mercedes for rare 2026 win

Aston Martin beat Mercedes for rare 2026 win

  • Today 09:58
F1 track aims to return to after 15-year absence

F1 track aims to return to after 15-year absence

  • Today 09:15
Mercedes reserve driver reveals Toto Wolff asked him about F1 driver swap during race

Mercedes reserve driver reveals Toto Wolff asked him about F1 driver swap during race

  • Today 08:28

Just in

13:56
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
13:30
F1 News Today: Christian Horner decision tipped to cause trouble as Mercedes chief reveals 'secret codes'
12:27
Mercedes F1 chief delivers terrible news for Ferrari and McLaren
09:58
Aston Martin beat Mercedes for rare 2026 win
09:15
F1 track aims to return to after 15-year absence
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster F1 News & Gossip

F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster

17 minutes ago
Christian Horner's blocked Alpine takeover allows 'unwanted' mystery buyer to step in F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner's blocked Alpine takeover allows 'unwanted' mystery buyer to step in

Yesterday 20:55
Lewis Hamilton should be a TEN-time F1 champion and it's closer than you may think Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton should be a TEN-time F1 champion and it's closer than you may think

Yesterday 18:45
Ferrari F1 star set for grid penalty at next race in Azerbaijan Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 star set for grid penalty at next race in Azerbaijan

Yesterday 15:58
Ontdek het op Google Play
x