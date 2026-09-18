Lewis Hamilton receives major F1 title boost from Ferrari chief who refuses to give up

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has offered a small peek behind the curtain of the team's development plans - and it is good news at last for Lewis Hamilton.

Like many toward the front of the grid, the Scuderia have yet to move their focus to their 2027 package - a process that a number of teams had begun by this time last season.

Despite the team all-but dropping out of the drivers' and constructors' championship races over the last month, failing to secure a single podium finish at the last four grands prix, Vasseur has insisted that the team is still working on upgrades for this year's car.

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That, in what will surely be good news for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, the Frenchman insisted that '80 per cent' of the team's work for 2026 will carry over to their 2027 car, meaning that any work done in the second half of this season will not go to waste as they look to build for another tilt at the title.

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Ferrari chief: Things have changed since last year

With next year's regulations largely in line with 2026's, Vasseur said: “We are not in the situation of 12 months ago. Today, what we will develop, we will be able to carry it over on next year's project. We will continue to work, but perhaps on different things, different aspects.

“The development that we do now, 80 per cent will be carried over.”

He refused to definitively write off the title as lost, saying 'Two or three weeks ago I told you that I will take race by race. I didn't change', but did admit that the team needs to perform better in qualifying if they hope to finish the season strongly.

Vasseur admits Ferrari need qualifying improvements

“This we need to improve," he said, "because I think when you have a look on the pace, during the race the pace is there. For sure we need to do a better job in quali.

“If you take Zandvoort and this one, the profile of the event is a little bit the same for us. We had a decent pace in quali, but we didn't put everything together on the last attempt, and race pace is OK.

“If I have to put the focus of the team on something today, it would be the evolution of the pace during the quali - more than the pace in quali, the evolution, the steps that you can do. We were there on run one Q3, the potential is there, we just have to adapt everything further on.”

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