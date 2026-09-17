Martin Brundle claims he would AXE Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin

Martin Brundle believes it is time for Aston Martin to move on from two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The 45-year-old Spanish superstar is currently wrestling with the biggest remaining decision of his career - F1 retirement or another season at least driving for the Silverstone team.

Alonso had hoped 2026 would see him fighting for points and podiums again after the team's marquee signing of design genius Adrian Newey. But even after substantial chassis upgrades, their much-maligned Honda power unit means they are well off the pace.

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Brundle airs unpopular Alonso opinion

While Aston Martin are going to great lengths not to pressure Alonso into a quick decision about his future (he will remain as a team ambassador whatever), Brundle claims they should already be looking to the future.

The F1 driver turned Sky Sports analyst, who admitted that his comments would prove very unpopular in some quarters, explained: “At the moment, you've got now a 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli, and you can measure him against the greats like Fernando Alonso, like Lewis Hamilton in their 40s, and it's brilliant to have that range across the grid.

“I can't help but think if I was running Aston Martin, and this this will go down really well. They're rebuilding that team. They're building for the future. Adrian Newey is at the drawing board relentlessly.

"I'd be inclined to get a couple mid 25 year olds and rebuild the driving line-up as well. I told you it wouldn't go that well. That is how I see where they're at at the moment.

Brundle says it's time for Aston Martin to move on.

“We love having him [Alonso] around. But if I was the team, I'd be rebuilding the driver pairing ready for the next phase.”

Aston Martin have a Plan B, they don't want to use it

There is a scenario of course where Aston Martin are forced into that driver lineup change should Alonso decide to call time on his career.

Team ambassador Pedro De La Rosa admits there is a fallback option, but it is one the team really want to use.

"Logically, there is a Plan B. Every team always has to have one, but right now we are working on Plan A, which is for Fernando to continue.

"For us, it is very important that he stays. It is also true that within the team we know that we have to give him time and space."

One thing that is not in question is Alonso's ability - even at the age of 45. He proved that again with a brilliant drive to haul that Aston Martin into P9 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The team currently sit 10th of 11 in the 2026 Constructors' standings, with only rookies Cadillac beneath them. They have three points so far.

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