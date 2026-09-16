Aston Martin have a 'Plan B' as Fernando Alonso considers F1 retirement
Aston Martin have a 'Plan B' as Fernando Alonso considers F1 retirement
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Aston Martin admit 'there is a Plan B' if Fernando Alonso decides to retire from F1 this year, they just don't want to use it.
The 45-year-old two-time world champion is pondering his future after a disappointing season in which his team have struggled mightily.
Lawrence Stroll's outfit were expected to make a big step forward in 2026 after the marquee signing of the sport's foremost design genius Adrian Newey.
But instead they spent the first half of the season at the back of the field courtesy of their much-maligned Honda power unit as well as a chassis which failed to deliver on lofty expectations.
Now there are signs that things are moving in the right direction - a massive package of Newey upgrades (16 in total) produced much improved performance from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards. Honda meanwhile have now delivered the first upgrade to their power unit.
Meanwhile Alonso has still not confirmed whether he wants to return for another season (or more).
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'Logically there is a Plan B' - De La Rosa
Team ambassador Pedro De La Rosa discussed Alonso's future - and how the team are handling it - during an interview with El Espanol at the Spanish Grand Prix. It's clear that retaining Fernando is very much the preferred option.
"Logically, there is a Plan B. Every team always has to have one, but right now we are working on Plan A, which is for Fernando to continue.
"For us, it is very important that he stays. It is also true that within the team we know that we have to give him time and space."
Aston Martin will not pressure Alonso
De La Rosa continued: "We don’t want to pressure him into making a decision; we give him all the time he needs. The most important thing is that he makes the right decision and knows that this is his home."
"He has said it many times: if he does not continue in Formula 1, he would stay at Aston Martin.
"I think he really values the fact that we are not putting any pressure on him at all; it is a demonstration of our loyalty to him."
Alonso himself discussed his future last week at the Madring - telling media there is no decision yet, and there is unlikely to be one soon.
He also claimed some of his rivals on the grid had already explored the potential for a seat at Aston Martin in 2027.
“Sure, sure. But those drivers, they were visiting Lawrence [team owner Stroll] in the summer, yes. So, no urgency.”
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