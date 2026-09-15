British wonderkid tipped for F1 stardom handed golden opportunity
British wonderkid tipped for F1 stardom handed golden opportunity
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Brilliant British youngster Freddie Slater has taken a big step closer to an F1 seat by signing with F2 giants Invicta Racing for the 2027 season.
The 18-year-old prodigy from Stratford-upon-Avon narrowly missed out on claiming the F3 title in 2026, finishing second some 14 points behind American star Ugo Ugochukwu.
It was a terrific rookie season for Slater, who claimed one Feature Race win along with three pole positions and eight podiums. His reward is an immediate step up to F2 as he moves through the feeder series.
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Slater joins big leagues with Invicta
Slater, who signed as the first member of the Audi Driver Development Programme earlier this year, joins an Invicta team which won back-to-back Drivers’ and Teams’ Championships in 2024 and 2025.
He will continue to receive support from Audi through his rapid progression in single-seaters, with the team's Driver Development Programme director Allan McNish excited by his potential.
Audi chief excited by British youngster
“The move to Formula 2 is the natural next step for Freddie, and an important new phase of his development as a driver," said McNish.
“He enjoyed a strong Formula 3 season, fighting for the title until the final round - showing his speed, racecraft and progress throughout the year. We are very proud of what Freddie has achieved this season and how he has developed along the way.
Slater himself says he's ready to take what is a golden opportunity with both hands, explaining: “I’m really excited to be stepping up to Formula 2 with Invicta Racing next year. I learned a lot in Formula 3 this season, and I feel I have developed as a driver and as a person over the course of the year.
“Invicta has a great record in Formula 2, and I cannot wait to get started with the team and prepare for our campaign together.
“I am also very grateful for the continued support from the Audi Driver Development Programme.
"There is still a lot for me to learn, and I’m really looking forward to taking on this new challenge.”
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