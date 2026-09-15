Less than two weeks ago, Loek Hartog was a hero. Now, he's banned from racing at the world's most iconic racing circuit.

The 23-year-old Hartog made headlines during the ChinaGT Championship earlier in September when he pulled a fellow driver out of a burning car during a race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The F1 home of the Chinese Grand Prix could have been the scene of a major motorsport tragedy as Ollie Millroy's Ferrari burst into flames, but seeing no track marshals or medical personnel nearby, Hartog took it upon himself to save his rival.

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Hartog used a fire extinguisher to help stop the fire spreading before dragging Millroy out of the car and to safety. Posting on social media after the event, Millroy wrote "I am still alive tonight, entirely thanks to one man. Loek Hartog stopped instantly with no flag marshalls or fire crews in sight, and risked his own life to get me out of the car.

"I don’t remember anything between 30 seconds before the crash and 1 hour after it, but I will remember his incredible act of bravery for the rest of my life. One day I will tell our three kids this story and Loek will be the biggest superhero in history in their eyes too."

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Hero Hartog loses DMSB Nordschleife Permit

Now, less than two weeks later, Hartog is a villain, having driven at 133 km/h in a Code 60 zone at the Nurburgring while driving for Dinamic GT Porsche. The Dutch driver was more than twice the speed limit at the time, meaning that he has lost his DMSB Nordschleife Permit.

The Nurburgring is back in the spotlight again this year thanks to Max Verstappen's multiple drives at the circuit, but the four-time F1 champion might not be one of Hartog's rivals in the near future.

Hartog can get his Nordschleife permit back as there is no timeframe for a ban, but he has to start from scratch and go through the same process as anyone else trying to get the permit by racing at lower levels to work his way back up.

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