Max Verstappen series switch gets green light as F1 2027 calendar confirmed

The 2027 F1 schedule was released on Wednesday morning, with some pretty notable information coming out which is terrific news for Max Verstappen.

The most-discussed part of F1's announcement will be Monaco being given a sprint race for the first time, and the soporific anti-racing that will bring to the weekend, while Bahrain getting the season opener back over Australia has also been noted.

For some, however, the really interesting nuggets are about the weekends when there aren't any races at all.

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Some eagle-eyed observers have noted that there are no F1 races scheduled for the weekends of the 24h Nurburgring, 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Spa in 2027.

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Max Verstappen available for multiple 24 hour races in 2027

Why is that relevant? For one, it means that fans won't have to pick and choose their viewing choices, and will have something to enjoy on the 28 weekends without an F1 race in 2027.

Of course, that's not the main reason that people have picked up on the gaps in the schedule. After Verstappen's entry into top-level endurance racing, and his 24h Nurburgring debut this year, there has been immediate speculation that he could take advantage and fit in some extracurricular activities into his 2027 calendar.

The Dutchman has already expressed interest in going to Spa in 2027, saying back in June: “I wish that I could race in Spa as well. I told them already for next year.

"It would be ideal if they could schedule it outside of a Formula 1 weekend, so let’s see.”

He also spoke just last week about the possibility of running Le Mans alongside fellow F1 champion Fernando Alonso at some point, admitting: "We've talked about it.

"I mean, look at Fernando. He's 45 and he's still flying. Especially for Le Mans, with his experience, it could be a good option. It needs to fit our schedules. It needs to make sense. It needs to be on my terms. And there needs to be a real chance to go there and win it."

Norris aiming for Le Mans 24 entry

Verstappen isn't the only one for whom the schedule gap could create an unexpected opportunity, with Lando Norris having openly admitted to wanting to compete at Le Mans in the coming years, and testing a McLaren hypercar intended for Le Mans as recently as this Monday.

The Brit has already competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona, and admitted last year: “I saw Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] spoke about it the other day with Le Mans as well, with McLaren going to Le Mans. I would love it.

“I'm not going to be in Formula 1 forever. I want to go and do other things and live my life – try other things, you know. I'll enjoy my time in Formula 1. Whether it's a mix at some point of also doing some of the other races, I'm not sure. Or it might be when I retire from F1 that I try to do other things.

“I loved doing Daytona. I did it with Fernando, so it was a cool experience for me at the time. But whether it's Le Mans or Daytona or Sebring, whatever it might be. I want to go do other things. I think the main thing I probably will never do is oval racing, just not for me.”

More recently, at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, he was asked about competing at Le Mans alongside motorcycling legend turned racing driver Valentino Rossi, saying: “We have too many races, but with McLaren now entering Le Mans, maybe next year… no, not next year.

“But maybe in a couple of years, I would love to. It would be an honour for me and it would be a lot of fun, for sure.”

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