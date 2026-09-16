F1 announce 2027 calendar as controversial Monaco Grand Prix decision confirmed
F1 announce 2027 calendar as controversial Monaco Grand Prix decision confirmed
24 races, a new season opener, and 10 F1 Sprints!Make us your Google favorite
F1 has finally announced the race calendar for 2027, which includes 24 rounds, a new season opener and 10 sprint races, one of which will be at Monaco!
That's right, after reports emerged in recent days that F1 was considering bringing a sprint race to the streets of the principality, the move has now been confirmed, with F1 Sprint action set to take place at the Monaco Grand Prix between June 4 and 6, 2027.
Given the lack of overtaking at Monaco, it has already caused plenty of debate on social media, although there will now also be two qualifying sessions - undoubtedly the best part of any Monaco race weekend.
Monaco will be one of 10 sprint weekends - up from six in 2026 - with the other grands prix to host sprint races being Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Italy, Brazil, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
Speaking of Bahrain, F1's calendar has revealed that the Bahrain Grand Prix will once again open the season, just as it did between 2021 and 2024 and in 2006 and 2010, with the Australian Grand Prix shifting to round three.
Elsewhere, with the Dutch and Barcelona Grands Prix leaving the calendar, two tracks have returned to the F1 fold, with the Portuguese Grand Prix set to take place at Portimao in mid-June, and the Turkish Grand Prix added to the schedule for early October in Istanbul.
Just as planned for 2026, the 2027 F1 season will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, scheduled for December 12.
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F1 2027 official calendar
Here is a full look at the F1 2027 calendar, including details on dates and which grands prix are set to host sprint race action.
|Round
|Dates
|Grand Prix
|Sprint Weekend
|1
|12–14 Mar
|Bahrain
|Yes
|2
|19–21 Mar
|Saudi Arabia
|No
|3
|2–4 Apr
|Australia
|Yes
|4
|9–11 Apr
|Japan
|Yes
|5
|16–18 Apr
|China
|No
|6
|30 Apr–2 May
|Miami
|No
|7
|21–23 May
|Canada
|Yes
|8
|4–6 Jun
|Monaco
|Yes
|9
|18–20 Jun
|Portugal
|No
|10
|2–4 Jul
|Great Britain
|Yes
|11
|9–11 Jul
|Austria
|No
|12
|23–25 Jul
|Belgium
|No
|13
|30 Jul–1 Aug
|Hungary
|No
|14
|3–5 Sep
|Italy
|Yes
|15
|10–12 Sep
|Spain
|No
|16
|24–26 Sep
|Azerbaijan
|No
|17
|1–3 Oct
|Türkiye
|No
|18
|8–10 Oct
|Singapore
|No
|19
|22–24 Oct
|United States
|No
|20
|29–31 Oct
|Mexico
|No
|21
|5–7 Nov
|São Paulo
|Yes
|22
|18–20 Nov
|Las Vegas
|No
|23
|3–5 Dec
|Qatar
|Yes
|24
|10–12 Dec
|Abu Dhabi
|Yes
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on 2027 calendar
F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali is certainly excited about the announcement, sharing the following statement as part of F1's reveal.
“The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1," Domenicali said.
"We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special."
The F1 chief continued, stating that F1 continues to get stronger and provide a spectacle unlike anything else in sport.
"Formula 1 continues to go from strength to strength," he added. "Attracting new audiences around the globe. Week after week, the world's greatest drivers will battle on some of the most challenging tracks in motorsport, supported by F1’s outstanding teams, world-class manufacturers, and global partners.
"Together, they create a spectacle unlike anything else in sport. As we continue this remarkable journey of growth, I want to thank our fans around the world as their passion drives everything we do."
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