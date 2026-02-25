The Australian Grand Prix will open the F1 season in 2026, and tickets will again be a hot commodity at Albert Park in Melbourne.

The iconic street circuit will play host to the 40th edition of the race on Sunday March 8, with a local start time of 3pm (4am in the UK).

The race this year is officially a sellout, though you can still get hold of tickets on a very active resale market.

Our guide gives you up-to-date info on how much tickets cost for this year, and also how you can act early to get your tickets sorted for 2027.

The Drive to Survive era means interest is greater than ever, put simply you need elite strategy to get the seats you want.

Ticket options and prices in 2026

The 2026 race at Albert Park offers three main categories of access - Grandstand tickets (reserved, tiered seating), Park Pass (general admission) and Hospitality and premium/VIP packages.

Prices are official 2026 adult‑price starting points in AUD, based only on official lists and promoter‑published data.

Grandstand Seats: Options and Pricing

A grandstand ticket gives you a guaranteed reserved seat with a clear view of key corners or the start‑finish straight. For 2026, the cheapest four‑day grandstand options are from around A$565, but some options are much more expensive.

Key categories include:

Button/Clark/Vettel/Waite/Webber Grandstands: Four‑day passes start at approximately A$565, offering solid value for views of braking zones and mid‑lap corners.

Brabham/Jones Grandstands: Four‑day prices start around A$825, with strong sightlines of the early‑lap chicane and Turn 1‑2 area.

Oscar Piastri Grandstand (new in 2026): Four‑day passes begin at about A$1,045, making it the most expensive grandstand option and positioned around a popular overtaking section.

Single‑day passes are available for some stands, but the four‑day grandstand ticket is by far the best per‑day value if you plan to attend the full weekend.

Park Pass (General Admission)

If you’re happy enough to stand or bring your own seating, the Park Pass is the most budget‑friendly route into the circuit. It’s also a ton of fun and pretty flexible, meaning you can watch from several different vantage points and also get pretty close to the sights and sounds of the cars:

A four‑day Park Pass for 2026 starts at roughly A$385, a significant saving over even the cheapest grandstand seats.

One‑day options are available too, with the Thursday Park Pass priced from about A$45 and single‑day Friday‑to‑Sunday passes running from around A$90 up to A$210, depending on the day.

Because Park Passes are general admission, it is a good idea to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot near key corners or along the main straight.

Hospitality and VIP

For a more premium (and way more expensive) experience, hospitality tickets bundle circuit access with catering, drinks and exclusive lounges or viewing platforms:

The American Express Lounge offers a three‑day hospitality pass starting at around A$6,895 per person, with elevated views, food, beverage and lounge access.​

Other exclusive lounges and suites (such as Red Bull Energy Station‑style venues and smaller hospitality suites) range from roughly A$2,325 to A$5,995 for three‑day passes, depending on the venue and inclusions.

These packages are sold either through the Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s hospitality pages or via F1 Experiences, which offers tiered hospitality levels including reserved seating and premium hospitality with food and drinks.

How much are resale tickets right now?

At the time of writing, you can still snag a couple of Park Pass tickets for race day (Sunday March 8) for AUD190 each.

Grandstand tickets are obviously significantly more expensive - somewhere between 600 and 700 AUD based on your preferred vantage point.

When is the 2027 Australian Grand Prix?

The 2027 Formula 1 season is expected to open with the Australian Grand Prix in late March.

Exact dates and ticket‑sale windows are still being finalised, but F1 and local organisers typically confirm the Australian GP slot early in the previous season. So expect an official announcement relatively soon.

How and where to buy tickets for 2027

Tickets for the 2027 Australian Grand Prix will be released later in 2026, and you will need to act fast to secure them through the official channels:

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2027 page on F1 Experiences is already live and will update once 2027 ticketing and hospitality packages are released.​

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation and F1 official ticketing site will also launch dedicated 2027 ticket pages when the calendar is fully locked in.

Things you should do to buy for 2027 include:

Sign up for alerts via the Australian GP website or F1 ticket‑partner pages to be notified when tickets go on sale.

Block the likely dates - Early‑season calendars point to late March 2027 for the Australian Grand Prix, so plan travel around that window.

Official Australian Grand Prix ticket sellers

All official tickets are sold through a small number of authorised channels: The Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s “Tickets” hub at grandprix.com.au, which lists all grandstand and hospitality options.

The Formula 1 official ticketing site (operated by F1’s ticket partner), which markets Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix tickets alongside the broader global calendar.

F1 Experiences, the official F1‑run hospitality and premium‑ticket platform, which sells VIP packages and race‑day experiences for the Australian GP.

