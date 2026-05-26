A driver has been disqualified from the Royal Rally of Scandinavia after asking a race official if she ‘wanted to see his genitals’.

Robert Kolcak was removed from the race by stewards following a hearing on Saturday evening.

The 37-year-old Slovakian, competing for the Chooligan Racing team, had been called before the stewards after the shocking incident took place during a routine safety stop at the European Rally Championship event on Saturday.

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Kolack disqualified by stewards, the official ruling

The official stewards’ report detailed the alleged offence by explaining: “During standard safety equipment inspection after the stop control of SS6, the Driver of Car No. 18 made inappropriate comments towards the scrutineer who was performing her duties, asking her whether she wanted to see his genitals and then he proceeded to grab his genitals area in front of the scrutineers.”

After confirming that Kolcak had breached articles 12.2.1.f and 12.2.1.l of the FIA International Sporting Code and disqualifying, the stewards continued: “The Stewards examined the report received from the CoC, stating that, while the scrutineer was carrying out her duties during a safety equipment inspection after the stop control following SS6, the Driver of Car No. 18 made inappropriate comments towards her, including asking whether she wanted to see his genitals also, before subsequently grabbing his genital area in her presence and in the presence of a second female scrutineer who was checking the Co-Driver equipment.

“The Stewards heard from the two scrutineers, who confirmed the content of the report. A hearing was also held on 23rd May 2026 at 20:38 with the Team Manager, Mr. Petr Linnart, the Co-Driver, Mr. Julius Lapdavsky and the Driver, Mr. Robert Kolcak, of Car No. 18.

“During the hearing, the Driver, Mr. Robert Kolcak, confirmed the comments and behaviour, stating that his reaction was due to the adrenaline following the stage and that he did not know the woman was an official of the event. He also stated that his reaction was due to the way the scrutineer was trying to check his safety clothing.

’Gesture aggravated seriousness of the incident’

“The comment made by the Driver was explicitly offensive in nature and directed towards an official while she was carrying out her duties on behalf of the event. The subsequent gesture made by the Driver further aggravated the seriousness of the incident. The Stewards emphasise that all event officials are entitled to carry out their functions in an environment free from abuse, intimidation, harassment, or degrading behaviour.

“Therefore, any explanation such as the heat of the moment cannot be accepted as mitigating the behaviour observed.”

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