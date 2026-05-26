George Russell let his emotions get the better of him in Montreal

Mercedes F1 star George Russell admitted to the FIA stewards that he was embarrassed by his Canadian Grand Prix outburst following his retirement in Montreal on Sunday.

Russell had looked on course for a near-perfect weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - having claimed sprint pole, victory in the sprint and pole position for the main grand prix.

Russell then converted that form into a fight for victory on Sunday, battling with team-mate Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes repeatedly told their drivers to keep things clean at the front.

Article continues under video

However, his race came to a painful end on lap 30, when a mechanical issue with his W17 forced him to park the car while he was still in contention for victory.

Clearly furious at the situation, Russell was seen throwing his headrest out of the cockpit while cars were still passing on track, prior to the virtual safety car being deployed.

The incident led to Russell being called before the stewards after the race over an alleged unsafe act.

READ MORE: McLaren appear to be cursed - what do they do about it?

Russell embarrassed by Canadian GP reaction

The stewards later handed Russell a €5,000 fine, although that punishment has been suspended for 12 months providing he does not commit a similar offence during that period.

A stewards announcement confirmed Russell had apologised for his actions and acknowledged that his reaction had not set the right example.

“The driver explained that he was extremely frustrated having failed to finish the race, and expressed his embarrassment as what subsequently followed,” the statement read.

“He apologised to the stewards for his action and acknowledged that it did not set a good example and offered to apologise publicly. The stewards acknowledged this and accepted his apology.”

He took to social media a day after the race to say: "Apologies to the marshals & FIA for making their job harder than it needed to be. Lots of emotions in the moment."

Russell’s frustration was easy to understand given the strength of his weekend, with the Brit insisting afterwards that there was little more he could have done before the car let him down.

“I’m proud of my weekend,” Russell told Sky Sports. “Pole in the Sprint, won the Sprint, pole in Qualifying, I was leading when I stopped. I had a good battle with Kimi.

“I don’t feel like there was anything more I could have done this weekend. I will leave satisfied.

“I’m pretty damn frustrated with what happened but what more can I do?”

Russell now sits 43 points behind Antonelli in the drivers' standings ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

F1 STANDINGS: What Canadian Grand Prix means for Verstappen Red Bull exit clause

Related