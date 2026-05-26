F1 Standings: Verstappen Red Bull exit clause latest, Lewis Hamilton closes in
F1 Standings: Verstappen Red Bull exit clause latest, Lewis Hamilton closes in
The latest F1 standings, and what they mean for Verstappen
The F1 standings in the coming weeks are important not just for who leads the way at the top of the table as that Max Verstappen Red Bull exit clause comes very much into play.
The 28-year-old four-time world champion has a deal at Milton Keynes which runs through the 2028 season, but reportedly there is a clause which could change everything.
READ MORE: McLaren appear to be cursed - what do they do about it?
Should the mighty Dutchman be outside the top two in the Drivers' standings when the summer break arrives on Monday July 27, he would then be free to test the open market. That would likely trigger a massive race for his signature.
Heading into Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal everything appeared to be completely lost for Red Bull with Max some 60 points behind second-placed George Russell (Mercedes). But now things are just ever so slightly brighter.
A third-place finish for Verstappen, allied to Russell's shocking DNF with mechanical issues, means the gap is now down to 45 points.
While that gives Red Bull a glimmer of hope, it is literally only a glimmer with Mercedes continuing to dominate races at the front of the field. Young Italian Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the championship after yet another race win in Montreal.
The other big narrative coming out of Sunday's race in Canada was the renaissance of one Lewis Hamilton, with the 41-year-old now just three points behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc after a brilliant second place.
The British superstar looked to be back to something like his very best at one of his favourite circuits, while Leclerc endured a miserable weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
McLaren meanwhile endured an absolutely shocking and pointless Sunday afternoon in Canada, with an early strategy blunder around tyre choice costing them dear. Oscar Piastri would eventually finish 11th with world champion Lando Norris a DNF.
READ MORE: Russell in FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum
Latest F1 Driver Standings after 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
Coming away from Montreal and heading now to Monaco, the standings look like this:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|131
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|88
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|75
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|72
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|58
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|48
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|43
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|16
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|15
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|6
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|5
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
Latest Constructor Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Mercedes
|219
|2
|Ferrari
|147
|3
|McLaren
|106
|4
|Red Bull Racing
|57
|5
|Alpine F1 Team
|35
|6
|Racing Bulls
|21
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|8
|Williams
|7
|9
|Audi
|2
|10
|Aston Martin
|0
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
When is the next F1 race?
The next race is the Monaco Grand Prix, with practice due to begin on Friday June 5 and the race taking place on Sunday June 7.
RESULTS: Canadian GP: Final classification after late penalties applied
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton speaks out about his Ferrari team after chaotic first year
Max Verstappen launches new attack on 'anti-racing' F1 after Montreal misery
George Russell embarrassed over F1 Canadian Grand Prix outburst
F1 Standings: Verstappen Red Bull exit clause latest, Lewis Hamilton closes in
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton speaks out about his Ferrari team after chaotic first year
- 2 minutes ago
Max Verstappen launches new attack on 'anti-racing' F1 after Montreal misery
- 47 minutes ago
George Russell embarrassed over F1 Canadian Grand Prix outburst
- 1 hour ago
F1 Standings: Verstappen Red Bull exit clause latest, Lewis Hamilton closes in
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen 'shame' fury as George Russell issues public apology
- 2 hours ago
F1 insider claims Oscar Piastri could move to rival team because of offer McLaren can't match
- Yesterday 22:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may