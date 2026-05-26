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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Canada, 2026

F1 Standings: Verstappen Red Bull exit clause latest, Lewis Hamilton closes in

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings: Verstappen Red Bull exit clause latest, Lewis Hamilton closes in

The latest F1 standings, and what they mean for Verstappen

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

The F1 standings in the coming weeks are important not just for who leads the way at the top of the table as that Max Verstappen Red Bull exit clause comes very much into play.

The 28-year-old four-time world champion has a deal at Milton Keynes which runs through the 2028 season, but reportedly there is a clause which could change everything.

READ MORE: McLaren appear to be cursed - what do they do about it?

Should the mighty Dutchman be outside the top two in the Drivers' standings when the summer break arrives on Monday July 27, he would then be free to test the open market. That would likely trigger a massive race for his signature.

Heading into Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal everything appeared to be completely lost for Red Bull with Max some 60 points behind second-placed George Russell (Mercedes). But now things are just ever so slightly brighter.

A third-place finish for Verstappen, allied to Russell's shocking DNF with mechanical issues, means the gap is now down to 45 points.

While that gives Red Bull a glimmer of hope, it is literally only a glimmer with Mercedes continuing to dominate races at the front of the field. Young Italian Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the championship after yet another race win in Montreal.

The other big narrative coming out of Sunday's race in Canada was the renaissance of one Lewis Hamilton, with the 41-year-old now just three points behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc after a brilliant second place.

Hamilton is catching Leclerc.
Hamilton is catching Leclerc.

The British superstar looked to be back to something like his very best at one of his favourite circuits, while Leclerc endured a miserable weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

McLaren meanwhile endured an absolutely shocking and pointless Sunday afternoon in Canada, with an early strategy blunder around tyre choice costing them dear. Oscar Piastri would eventually finish 11th with world champion Lando Norris a DNF.

READ MORE: Russell in FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum

Latest F1 Driver Standings after 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Coming away from Montreal and heading now to Monaco, the standings look like this:

Pos Driver Team Pts
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes131
2George RussellMercedes88
3Charles LeclercFerrari75
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari72
5Lando NorrisMcLaren58
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren48
7Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing43
8Pierre GaslyAlpine20
9Oliver BearmanHaas F1 Team18
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls16
11Franco ColapintoAlpine15
12Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing14
13Carlos SainzWilliams6
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls5
15Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
16Esteban OconHaas F1 Team1
17Alexander AlbonWilliams1
18Nico HulkenbergAudi0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac F1 Team0
20Sergio PerezCadillac F1 Team0
21Lance StrollAston Martin0
22Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0

Latest Constructor Standings

Pos Team Pts
1Mercedes219
2Ferrari147
3McLaren106
4Red Bull Racing57
5Alpine F1 Team35
6Racing Bulls21
7Haas F1 Team19
8Williams7
9Audi2
10Aston Martin0
11Cadillac F1 Team0

When is the next F1 race?

The next race is the Monaco Grand Prix, with practice due to begin on Friday June 5 and the race taking place on Sunday June 7.

RESULTS: Canadian GP: Final classification after late penalties applied

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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