George Russell faces FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum
George Russell faces FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum
Russell had a disappointing Canadian GP
Mercedes F1 star George Russell was summoned to the FIA's stewards after the Canadian Grand Prix.
After his team-mate Kimi Antonelli secured three consecutive victories, Russell needed to come back fighting in Montreal this weekend.
The British driver did just that, ensuring he had the perfect weekend by claiming sprint pole, a sprint win and pole position for the main race on Sunday.
What ensued during the Canadian Grand Prix, was a thrilling battle for the win between Antonelli and Russell, with occasional warnings from the team to keep their racing clean.
However, this all came to an abrupt end on lap 30, when Russell parked his car due to a mechanical fault with his W17's battery. Antonelli inherited the race lead, and eventually made it four consecutive race victories, with damning repercussions on the championship standings.
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Russell's tantrum after Canadian GP DNF
Russell now lags behind Antonelli in the drivers' standings by 43 points, after failing to pick up a single point in the grand prix.
Understandably, Russell was frustrated by this when his Mercedes came to a standstill, throwing his headrest out of the car while cars were visibly still going past on track prior to the virtual safety car.
Now, following the conclusion of the Canadian Grand Prix, Russell has been summoned to the stewards.
The Mercedes star was summoned for an alleged unsafe act and breach of Article 12.2.1.h of the International Sporting Code and/or Article B1.5.4b of the FIA F1 Regulations.
The outcome of the stewards resulted in Russell being handed a €5000 fine, although it is suspended for 12 months providing he doesn't commit a similar offence.
An announcement said: "The stewards heard from the driver of Car 63, the team representative and reviewed video evidence. The driver explained that he was extremely frustrated having failed to finish the race, and expressed his embarrassment as what subsequently followed. He apologised to the stewards for his action and acknowledged that it did not set a good example and offered to apologise publically. The stewards acknowledged this and accepted his apology."
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian GP
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