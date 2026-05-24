Catch up with all the news from Montreal (F1 related!)

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was one of many drivers summoned by the FIA after qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star set the fifth best time in qualifying and will start on the third row of the grid alongside Max Verstappen for Sunday's race.

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Max Verstappen lets rip at Red Bull: 'It's completely s***'

F1 champion Max Verstappen was dumbfounded by Red Bull's performance during qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

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Throughout the session, the Dutchman struggled to get his tyres to the right temperature, with team-mate Isack Hadjar outperforming Verstappen in Q2, during which he complained that he couldn't get the front tyres 'in the window' and it was like 'driving on ice'.

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F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and grid positions

George Russell completed a perfect Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, taking grand prix pole to go with his sprint race victory.

The Brit beat his team-mate Kimi Antonelli by the exact same time as he did in sprint qualifying 24 hours previously, down to the thousandth of a second.

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Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Toto Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff could see the F1 headlines flashing before his eyes when Kimi Antonelli and George Russell came together during Saturday's sprint at the Canadian Grand Prix.

It had been the topic on every major F1 podcast, YouTube channel, op-ed and even Loose Women (I made the last one up). Will Russell and Antonelli collide?

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F1 star hailed by PETA as 'a winner' after collision which killed animal at Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star Alex Albon has been hailed as "a winner" by animal rights group PETA after his collision with a groundhog at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Albon, driving for Williams in Free Practice 1 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, swerved in a desperate bid to avoid the marmot as it ran into his path and subsequently crashed heavily into a wall.

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Max Verstappen confirms F1 retirement decision but no Red Bull guarantee

Max Verstappen WILL be an F1 driver again in 2027 after the four-time world champion officially confirmed his decision this morning (Saturday), but there is no guarantee he will be with Red Bull.

The 28-year-old Dutchman's future in the sport hung in the balance due to the sweeping new regulations brought into the sport for the 2026 season.

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