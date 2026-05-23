Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Toto Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian Grand Prix
Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Toto Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian Grand Prix
Enter stage left, sassy Antonelli
Toto Wolff could see the F1 headlines flashing before his eyes when Kimi Antonelli and George Russell came together during Saturday's sprint at the Canadian Grand Prix.
It had been the topic on every major F1 podcast, YouTube channel, op-ed and even Loose Women (I made the last one up). Will Russell and Antonelli collide?
They told us it was impossible. Wolff warned them what happens to drivers who put themselves before the team. The drivers feigned nonchalance in the press pen. But it was only a matter of time before the inevitable outcome of a Mercedes clash became a reality.
In fairness, it wasn't massively dramatic, rather a mild squabble for the win during the Montreal sprint. On lap six, Antonelli tried to overtake Russell around the outside of Turn 1, but the pair collided and the Italian ended up on the grass.
Later on lap six, Antonelli locked up at Turn 8 and lost second place to Lando Norris, denying Mercedes a one-two in the sprint.
If the incident wasn't between two team-mates fighting for the title, would we be talking about this? Probably not. But they are, and Antonelli's reaction to the collision has written the headlines for the press.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton pitlane crash at Canadian Grand Prix infuriated Ferrari
Wolff forced to reprimand Antonelli
Following his collision with Russell at Turn 1, Antonelli exploded over team radio, where he cried: "That was very naughty! That should be a penalty, I was alongside the mirror."
At this point, Antonelli's race engineer Peter Bonnington attempted to calm his driver down, and responded: "So let's just keep it cool. So let's just get this back under control Kimi, focus on Norris, focus on the driving."
Antonelli quickly retorted: "I don't care, he pushed me off."
At this point, Wolff interjected in head-masterly fashion and instructed Antonelli: "Kimi concentrate on the driving please, and not on the radio moaning."
The 19-year-old quipped back: "We need to race like this, good to know."
Wolff had the final word, however, and silenced Antonelli by saying: "Kimi now is not the time to talk about this, we talk about this internally and not on the radio.”
READ MORE: Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
FIA announce investigation verdict on Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli at Canadian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and grid positions
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Toto Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen vents Red Bull frustration: 'We've had this problem for years'
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 minutes ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at the Canadian Grand Prix
- 54 minutes ago
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Toto Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen vents Red Bull frustration: 'We've had this problem for years'
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce investigation verdict on Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli at Canadian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may