Toto Wolff could see the F1 headlines flashing before his eyes when Kimi Antonelli and George Russell came together during Saturday's sprint at the Canadian Grand Prix.

It had been the topic on every major F1 podcast, YouTube channel, op-ed and even Loose Women (I made the last one up). Will Russell and Antonelli collide?

They told us it was impossible. Wolff warned them what happens to drivers who put themselves before the team. The drivers feigned nonchalance in the press pen. But it was only a matter of time before the inevitable outcome of a Mercedes clash became a reality.

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In fairness, it wasn't massively dramatic, rather a mild squabble for the win during the Montreal sprint. On lap six, Antonelli tried to overtake Russell around the outside of Turn 1, but the pair collided and the Italian ended up on the grass.

Later on lap six, Antonelli locked up at Turn 8 and lost second place to Lando Norris, denying Mercedes a one-two in the sprint.

If the incident wasn't between two team-mates fighting for the title, would we be talking about this? Probably not. But they are, and Antonelli's reaction to the collision has written the headlines for the press.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton pitlane crash at Canadian Grand Prix infuriated Ferrari

Wolff forced to reprimand Antonelli

Following his collision with Russell at Turn 1, Antonelli exploded over team radio, where he cried: "That was very naughty! That should be a penalty, I was alongside the mirror."

At this point, Antonelli's race engineer Peter Bonnington attempted to calm his driver down, and responded: "So let's just keep it cool. So let's just get this back under control Kimi, focus on Norris, focus on the driving."

Antonelli quickly retorted: "I don't care, he pushed me off."

At this point, Wolff interjected in head-masterly fashion and instructed Antonelli: "Kimi concentrate on the driving please, and not on the radio moaning."

The 19-year-old quipped back: "We need to race like this, good to know."

Wolff had the final word, however, and silenced Antonelli by saying: "Kimi now is not the time to talk about this, we talk about this internally and not on the radio.”

READ MORE: Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl

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