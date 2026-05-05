F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Lewis Hamilton flips off rival
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Lewis Hamilton flips off rival
The Miami Grand Prix fallout continues
Christian Horner has been given an open invitation to walk back into F1 by the FIA president.
Horner has been away from the F1 paddock since being fired by Red Bull after last July's British Grand Prix, but his return appears imminent.
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Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was not happy with one of his F1 rivals at the Miami Grand Prix, producing a rude gesture towards them.
Hamilton struggled all-weekend long at the Miami International Autodrome, not getting close to his team-mate Charles Leclerc in either of the two qualifying sessions.
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F1 fans rage at resurfaced Jenson Button 'big boobs' joke
Some comments from 2009 world champion Jenson Button have resurfaced on social media, leading to fan outrage.
Button is a pundit on Sky Sports F1, and was part of the coverage team for the recent Miami Grand Prix, appearing alongside Simon Lazenby, Naomi Schiff and Karun Chandhok.
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F1 star crashes into rival, flipping his car out the race, but here is why he avoided FIA punishment
An F1 star avoided punishment at the Miami Grand Prix for an early incident which saw Pierre Gasly's Alpine flipped on its head.
On lap six, seconds after Isack Hadjar has crashed into the wall at turn 14, Gasly was scrapping with Hadjar's former team-mate Liam Lawson heading into turn 17, the final corner before the long start/finish straight.
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F1 legend Martin Brundle reacts after bizarre microphone sock biting interview
F1 legend Martin Brundle has issued his response to a bizarre moment at the Miami Grand Prix involving comedian Jimmy Fallon.
Brundle's pre-race grid walks have been a feature of F1 race weekends ever since his first one at the 1997 British Grand Prix, and have been seen on ITV, BBC and, since 2012, Sky Sports F1.
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