close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lawson and Gasly

F1 star crashes into rival, flipping his car out the race, but here is why he avoided FIA punishment

Lawson and Gasly — Photo: © Credit: Red Bull content pool

F1 star crashes into rival, flipping his car out the race, but here is why he avoided FIA punishment

Pierre Gasly crashed out of the race on lap six

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

An F1 star avoided punishment at the Miami Grand Prix for an early incident which saw Pierre Gasly's Alpine flipped on its head.

On lap six, seconds after Isack Hadjar has crashed into the wall at turn 14, Gasly was scrapping with Hadjar's former team-mate Liam Lawson heading into turn 17, the final corner before the long start/finish straight.

No safety car had been called just yet to remove Hadjar's car, so Gasly and Lawson were scrapping under green flag conditions.

However, as Lawson attempted to overtake Gasly, the New Zealander locked up his front left tyre, and bashed into Gasly's car, causing the Alpine to launch into a dramatic flip before ending up the right way up in the TechPro barriers.

Needless to say, Gasly's participation in the race was over, but he immediately confirmed on team radio that he himself was ok. Lawson, meanwhile, tried to continue on in the race before later retiring with too much damage to his car.

With both cars out of the race, the FIA confirmed that they would investigate the incident in the aftermath of the Miami GP, and reached a rather surprising conclusion after both drivers were called to the stewards' room.

MIAMI RESULTS: Final classification with all late penalties applied

Lawson handed no further action verdict

Despite it looking like Lawson had dive bombed Gasly and inadvertently taken him out of the race, FIA race stewards' revealed that no further action would be taken against the Racing Bulls driver.

The reason was that Lawson had a mechanical issue with his car even before the incident, which was causing his gearbox to fail under braking.

An FIA statement confirmed this, saying: "The stewards heard from the driver of car 30 (Liam Lawson), the driver of car 10 (Pierre Gasly), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

"Car 10 (Pierre Gasly), was attempting an outside pass of car 30 (Liam Lawson) at the entry to turn 17. Car 10 was clearly ahead prior to the apex and had established its rights under the Driving Standards Guidelines.

"A significant collision occurred and car 10 was pushed into the barriers, with the car flipping and ending up wedged in the TechPro.

"The driver of car 30 explained that just before the collision, he had a technical issue as his gearbox failed under braking. The stewards reviewed the in-car data and telemetry and confirmed that there was clearly a gearbox failure just before the incident in question. The radio communications were also consistent with the fact that there was a gearbox failure.

"We therefore accept the driver’s explanation that this was a failure of a mechanical part in the car and that there was nothing that he could do to avoid the collision. We also considered whether the driver of car 30 had the ability to anticipate the failure of the gearbox and decided that it would not have been possible for him to do so.

"Under the circumstances, the stewards determine that a mechanical failure, not driver error, was the cause of the collision and therefore the driver of car 30, was not at fault for the collision. We therefore took no further action."

READ MORE: Leclerc furious after Miami GP: 'Very poor decision'

Related

F1 FIA Alpine Miami Grand Prix Liam Lawson Pierre Gasly

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

  • 41 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix

  • 50 minutes ago
Honda reveal Aston Martin F1 revelations after Miami Grand Prix

Honda reveal Aston Martin F1 revelations after Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 16:15
F1 star Carlos Sainz addresses Williams future at Miami Grand Prix

F1 star Carlos Sainz addresses Williams future at Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 15:30
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit

  • Today 14:45
F1 insider reveals Kimi Antonelli's 'iPhone' problem during Miami Grand Prix

F1 insider reveals Kimi Antonelli's 'iPhone' problem during Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 13:58

Just in

21:14
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
20:38
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
20:29
Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix
19:45
F1 fans rage at resurfaced Jenson Button 'big boobs' joke
17:45
Is Lando Norris back with Magui Corceiro? Kelly Piquet dinner pictures tell all
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1 Latest F1 News

FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1

5 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix

50 minutes ago
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit Miami Grand Prix

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit

Today 14:45
FIA slammed over 'pathetic' Max Verstappen penalty at Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

FIA slammed over 'pathetic' Max Verstappen penalty at Miami Grand Prix

Today 11:56
Ontdek het op Google Play
x