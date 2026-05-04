F1 star Carlos Sainz addresses Williams future at Miami Grand Prix

From podiums to P9, Williams' decline has been dramatic in 2026 with the new F1 era not rewarding Carlos Sainz or Alex Albon with a competitive car.

You're a little heartless if you don't want to see Williams succeed, with the Grove-outfit shrinking into a husk of it's former legend in recent decades. It appeared that with the arrival of James Vowles from Mercedes, the team were finally on an upwards trajectory, only strengthened by the signing of former Ferrari star Sainz.

During the Spaniard's maiden season with Williams he claimed two podiums - the first for Williams since Lance Stroll's at the 2017 Azerbaijan GP - and with the new regulations approaching, there was no better time for Williams to finally take a leap forward.

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When it emerged during the winter that Williams would miss the Barcelona test, however, F1 optimists everywhere let out a collective sigh. Three rounds into the 2026, Williams are at the bottom of the scrap heap, and image wise have a lot to thank Aston Martin and Cadillac for.

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Is Sainz regretting Williams switch?

For Sainz, who went from regularly fighting for podiums and race wins at Ferrari, to finding himself outside of the points and fighting at the bottom, is a terrible waste of his talents.

F1 insider Peter Windsor (at this point, reach into your pantry and pinch a significant amount of salt), even claims that Sainz's Williams move was mistake and that he should have gone to Audi; but what has the Spaniard said himself?

Speaking at a Williams fan event ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Sainz was asked which driver he'd like to swap places with for one weekend.

While the question and answer were tongue in cheek, his desire to win was clear with his answer, and said: "With one of the two Mercedes drivers who I believe will surely win the race on Sunday. If not, I don't know, Lando [Norris]? Or with Oscar [Piastri] to reunite CarLando."

Ultimately, however, Sainz made his feelings extremely clear on his future, and added: "I'm happy at Williams."

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