Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted to being in 'no-man's land' in his Ferrari this weekend.

Ferrari brought 11 upgrades to the Miami Grand Prix weekend, and were hoping to be challenging closer to the front after three consecutive grand prix podiums in Australia, China and Japan.

But the upgrades did not work out for the team, and their rivals McLaren and Red Bull appear to have caught up to Ferrari following the five-week break that preceded the Miami GP weekend.

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For Hamilton, he could only qualify down in sixth for the main race before finishing seventh, after sustaining damage to his SF-26 on the first lap after a battle with Franco Colapinto.

That came after he had also finished seventh in the sprint race on Saturday, meaning the Brit only scored eight points across the weekend, despite there being a maximum of 33 on offer for the drivers.

Following the main race, Hamilton was pretty downbeat about his performance throughout the weekend, and reflected on Ferrari's lack of improvement despite the vast amount of changes that they made to their car.

"Obviously it’s not a good weekend at all," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "Seventh and seventh; no-man’s land in both races.

"Particularly today with the damage, there was nothing I could do. Really unfortunate because the team worked so hard so to come away with so few points… we have to move on from here.

"It was just contact," he said, talking about the Colapinto incident. "I was unlucky with Max spinning and I had to go to the right of him. I had a good turn one and I was in a good position and then the only place I could go was right. I lost positions from there and then I think it was Franco that hit me and I lost a lot of performance from there."

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Hamilton's form reverting to 2025 type?

While Hamilton could not do too much about his result in the grand prix, it was a poor qualifying performance that put him down in sixth in the first place.

The same could be said of his sprint qualifying performance on Friday too, while he fell away from the pace of the frontrunners in the sprint race.

This disappointing weekend for the 41-year-old was much more reminiscent of his form for much of the 2025 season, struggling to match the pace of team-mate Charles Leclerc, particularly in qualifying.

But Hamilton has performed much better on the whole in 2026, already having banished his Ferrari grand prix podium hoodoo in China, and putting his SF-26 in the mix in Australia and Japan too.

Up next for the Brit is the Canadian Grand Prix, a track that he has won at on seven occasions.

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