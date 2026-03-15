F1 has confirmed that next month's planned Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not longer take place.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East shows no signs of an immediate end, with F1 and the FIA deciding that the safety risks of running the races as planned is simply too great, as expected.

There will be no replacement races scheduled, meaning that April will be entirely devoid of F1 racing, and that the 2026 calendar will be down to 22 races for the first time since 2023.

Article continues under video

The race cancellations will represent something of a financial blow to the sport, with Bahrain and Saudi organisers typically putting up combined fees of around £100m to host the two races.

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

F1 boss' statement on Bahrain and Saudi races

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said of the cancellations: "While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the FIA as well as our incredible promoters for their support and total understanding as they were looking forward to hosting us with their usual energy and passion.

"We cannot wait to be back with them as soon as the circumstances allow us to do so."

FIA chief speaks out on cancellations

In addition to Domenicali's words, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: "The FIA will always place the safety and well-being of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind.

"We continue to hope for calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events.

"Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow. My sincere thanks to the promoters, our partners, and our colleagues across the championship for the collaborative and constructive approach that has led to this decision."

READ MORE: Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari

Related