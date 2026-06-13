Will Toto Wolff replace George Russell with Max Verstappen? F1 boss questions decision

Big changes could be on the horizon at Mercedes

Whether it concerns F1's record-breaking championship leader Kimi Antonelli or his flailing team-mate George Russell, Mercedes are the talk of the paddock in 2026.

The Brackley-based squad led by team principal Toto Wolff are currently enjoying a healthy advantage at the top of the constructors' standings.

But if Russell suffers another disappointing race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, that could be in jeopardy.

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Over the past two race weekends the 28-year-old has failed to pick up a single point. In Canada Russell DNF'd (through no fault of his own) and in Monaco a Mercedes penalty fiasco meant the Brit finished the race in P12.

As a result, Russell was leapfrogged by former team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who now sits above him in P2 in the drivers' championship.

But none of the above has helped Russell's case for extending his career with the Silver Arrows given that his contract expires at the end of the season and the talk of Wolff's interest in Max Verstappen has failed to die down.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as amended podium announced after FIA hearing

Wolff 'too smart' to replace Russell

Verstappen is contracted to race with Red Bull until the end of 2028 but just like last year, the Dutchman is understood to have a performance clause in his contract that would allow him to leave if he sits outside the top two in the standings by the time the summer break rolls around.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast after last weekend's Monaco GP, ex-Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner gave his take on the persistent rumours linking Verstappen and Mercedes.

During the 'Gas or Brake' segment of the podcast it was suggested to Steiner that Verstappen could replace Russell at Wolff's F1 team, something the former Haas team principal immediately but a 'brake' on.

"I don't think that will happen," he admitted.

"Max will not replace George. Why would Toto bring in Max now when he has got the biggest future talent in his place?"

Well Guenther, as many people including Wolff would argue, he'd bring Max in because he's a four-time champion.

"I think Max is the best at the moment, but at some stage, somebody will be better, and for sure, Kimi at some stage will be better than him," he continued.

"But why would he bring in now somebody like Max, and then he gets a competition and they may both lose. I think to bring Max in now...that is not what Toto will do. Toto is too smart to do that."

READ MORE: New Max Verstappen contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes

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