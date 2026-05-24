F1 Results Today: Canadian Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results Today: Canadian Grand Prix times and positions
Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix here
The 2026 Canadian Grand will start today (Sunday, May 24) at 9pm BST (4pm local time) and, when it finishes, the results will be displayed below.
George Russell will start from pole in Montreal as he looks to cut his team-mate Kimi Antonelli's winning streak short at three grands prix, and claw back some precious ground in the title race.
If Saturday's sprint race was any kind of preview of Sunday's shenanigans, fans should be in for a treat – Kimi Antonelli going off-track three times attempting overtakes, some radio rows, and competitive racing for the rest of the points positions (alright, maybe not for Max Verstappen, lonely in seventh).
Of course, there's one thing complicating things. That thing: rain.
A rain hazard has been declared by the FIA (essentially signalling a 40 per cent or more chance of rain during the race), and with exactly 0 laps of race weekend running in the wet this year...that could be very spicy indeed.
If you love tables, check out the one below. It's empty now...but that's where the results will be going!
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian GP
F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
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