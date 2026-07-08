All the very latest on the Verstappen saga

The future of Max Verstappen is the biggest story in F1 right now, by a country mile, and we have all the latest on what Red Bull's Dutch superstar might do next in our F1 transfer recap for Wednesday July 8:

F1 insider believes there's no going back for Max Verstappen after 'breach of trust' at Red Bull

Former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher believes the relationship between Max Verstappen and Red Bull has reached the point of no return.

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After last weekend's British Grand Prix saw Verstappen crash out in very similar fashion to his qualifying accident in Austria, Schumacher claims all trust between the two parties has vanished.

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Max Verstappen vs Red Bull and the ticking timebomb that threatens a messy divorce

At this point in the F1 2026 season, it has become the worst kept secret that Max Verstappen once again has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract which kicks in over the summer break.

But there is one other key contractual detail which could be every bit as damaging for the relationship between driver and team.

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Verstappen's exit clause has more than one key detail.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes and the mega buyout that helps Toto Wolff make it happen

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been told to do whatever it takes to get Max Verstappen this summer, and that could be bad news for George Russell.

The 28-year-old Verstappen will effectively become a free agent later this month when his Red Bull exit clause becomes active after the Hungarian Grand Prix. The four-time world champion can then explore a move to a rival team, should he wish to.

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Could George Russell be the odd man out at Mercedes?

Max Verstappen lands in England as Red Bull exit rumours grow

Max Verstappen jetted into England on Wednesday morning as rumours about a possible Red Bull exit continue to grow.

The four-time F1 world champion landed in his private jet before heading to Red Bull's factory headquarters in Milton Keynes.

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Why a Max Verstappen gap year is now back on the F1 silly season table

Let's face it, everyone has probably been tempted by a gap year at some point in their life, so why should four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen be any different?

The Red Bull star is currently playing chicken with his performance-based contract exit clause which is understood to give him the freedom of announcing a departure from the energy drink giants from anytime between this month's summer break and October.

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Max Verstappen reveals talks with Christian Horner after F1 exit

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has shed light on talks with former Red Bull boss Christian Horner upon his return to the paddock at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

A busy weekend at Silverstone concluded on Sunday with the 52-lap main event, which Horner was on site to witness for the first time since being sacked from his role as Red Bull team principal last year.

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