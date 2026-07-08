F1 insider believes there's no going back for Max Verstappen after 'breach of trust' at Red Bull
F1 insider believes there's no going back for Max Verstappen after 'breach of trust' at Red Bull
Verstappen and Red Bull are said to have reached breaking pointMake us your Google favorite
According to former F1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher, the relationship between Max Verstappen and Red Bull has reached a breaking point which neither party looks set to bounce back from.
After last weekend's British Grand Prix that saw Verstappen crash out in very similar fashion to his qualifying incident in Austria, Schumacher claims all trust between the two has vanished.
Speaking on Sky Germany's Backstage Boxengasse podcast, the former racer and brother of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher revealed that as he understands it, Verstappen now has little say in critical technical decision making with the team.
His comments come on the heels of a dramatic race in Silverstone, where the Dutch driver suffered a severe crash in the final stages of the race, leaving him without points and worsening his position way down in P7 in the championship.
With a top-two finish now mathematically out of reach before the summer break, a performance clause in Verstappen's contract has been triggered, potentially allowing him to leave the team at the end of the season.
Team principal Laurent Mekies, alongside other leaders, is reportedly extremely frustrated by Verstappen’s current attitude.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen vs Red Bull at 'boiling point' as Horner return terms set
Schumacher: Red Bull and Verstappen have reached point of no return
After an extensive meeting involving figures like Jos Verstappen and Max's boss Mekies, team management apparently left the circuit earlier than expected.
Speaking after the British GP, Schumacher highlighted widespread internal unrest.
"The rumours are mounting. There’s a lot of talk in the paddock that relations have soured somewhat – if not completely," he explained in his role with Sky Sports Germany.
"Max believed right up until the end [that things would get better] and didn’t want to leave the team. After this weekend, that’s all over. I think Max has lost faith in the team. The reverse is probably true to some extent as well," the six-time grand prix winner continued.
Verstappen and Red Bull are also reportedly at odds regarding the chosen set-up for the RB22, with Schumacher revealing: "There are disagreements, and there has also been a certain breach of trust within the team."
He also warned that both driver and team are now at risk of losing sight of the remaining races in the 2026 campaign, saying: "The problem is that if you spend more time discussing things and trying to regain trust in some form, it distracts you from the actual issues. And I think that’s exactly what’s happening right now."
The German sees the rift as irreversible amid rumours of a potential driver swap with McLaren, although the papaya F1 team and their driver Oscar Piastri have both insisted they are happy with how things are.
"Of course, when it comes to Max Verstappen, you have to say: if the wing fails to close twice, you spin out straight away. It’s not exactly safe, either. [...] Because if it happens in the wrong place, it can really hurt. There’s no excuse for that. The team has stepped forward and apologised. But it’s difficult.
"As things stand today – and I know they’ll criticise us for this again – I believe Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull. And I think both sides have now reached a point where it no longer hurts."
Turning his attention to the McLaren rumours, Schumacher concluded: "I think there are already talks going on behind the scenes – and apparently offers too.
"And if Oscar Piastri – who wants to leave – has the chance to move, then everyone will be happy. I believe that Verstappen feels he can get straight back to the top with McLaren and be in contention for wins again straight away."
READ MORE: Verstappen reveals talks with Horner
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