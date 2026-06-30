The Max Verstappen F1 transfer drama has a new twist this morning with fresh information circulating about those 'secret McLaren talks'.

The 28-year-old Verstappen has a crucial exit clause in his current Red Bull contract (which runs through to 2028) which is likely to be the biggest narrative of silly season 2026.

The clause means the four-time world champion can leave at the end of this season should he be outside the top two in the championship standings by the time of the summer break.

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Currently Verstappen is languishing in seventh position with the clause almost certain to become active, leading to a frenzy of speculation about his future.

Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 171 2 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 131 3 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 125 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 80 5 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 79 6 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 79 7 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 73

READ MORE: Verstappen just got everything he wants with another F1 negotiation masterclass

Verstappen camp 'initiated McLaren talks'

Until recent days Mercedes had appeared to be the obvious landing spot for Verstappen, after all the team has the dominant car on the grid in 2026 and is the most stable of teams with Toto Wolff at the helm.

But then, late last week, we got the bombshell news that Verstappen had engaged in 'secret talks' with McLaren according to UK media reports.

Well now we have an even more fascinating twist, with UK broadcaster Sky Sports News claiming that it was Verstappen's camp who picked up the phone to initiate those talks. And not McLaren.

Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen has been quick to shoot those rumours down though, telling German outlet Bild: “There’s no truth in that. There have been no negotiations."

F1 silly season 2026 is officially here...

Team Verstappen reportedly initiated McLaren talks.

Why would Verstappen talk to McLaren?

There are multiple reasons why it's good for Verstappen that those 'McLaren talks' became public knowledge late last week - if indeed they did happen. And multiple reasons why he may have given them the green light.

Firstly it puts pressure on Red Bull - remember the Dutchman's first choice is to stay put but he wants to be sure his current team can provide him with a car which can challenge for wins.

Secondly, it potentially entices other interested bidders to the table. Right now though it appears Mercedes interest may have cooled, mainly due to the incredible 2026 form of 19-year-old championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Whether the Silver Arrows are interested or not, you need at least two interested parties to have an auction, so talking to McLaren is the perfect way for Verstappen to find out what his market is.

Which team would Verstappen likely join?

In terms of potential Verstappen landing spots, the pool appears to have thinned significantly in recent weeks.

George Russell is back in form at Mercedes, Antonelli is flying and the strong interest Wolff showed in 2025 no longer appears to be there.

Russell and Antonelli appear to be staying at Mercedes.

A few weeks ago, incredibly, the future of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari appeared to be in some doubt. But second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco and that long-awaited first victory in red in Barcelona have changed all that. Oh, and the Scuderia signed Charles Leclerc to a long-term contract extension.

Throw in the fact that Aston Martin, still miles off the pace after a disastrous start to 2026 under Adrian Newey, are no longer a desirable option and there are not that many choices for Max right now.

Incredible as this may sound, there might only be one realistic option for Verstappen if he does want to leave this year, and that is McLaren. The fact Oscar Piastri could head to Red Bull as part of any deal would likely further smooth the way.

We also should not forget that Verstappen's current race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has already confirmed he is leaving Red Bull to join McLaren in 2028. Meanwhile another former Red Bull giant Rob Marshall is already leading the papaya team's technical setup.

Gianpiero Lambiase is joining McLaren in 2028.

So will Verstappen move teams?

Right now it appears unlikely Verstappen will move teams after the seismic events of the last few days.

Just when all messages from Mercedes suggested the Silver Arrows standing pat with their drivers in 2027, back came Red Bull.

The team brought a massive raft of upgrades to the weekend's Austrian Grand Prix in a bid to persuade Verstappen to stay with the team, and guess what, they worked.

Overnight we had Red Bull apparently overtaking McLaren and Ferrari and challenging Mercedes hard for the win. Verstappen's second-place finish could not have been better timed for the energy drinks giant.

So it's not so much will Verstappen move? It's now really why would he move?

Yes the mass exodus of talent from the Christian Horner continues, with chief engineer Paul Monaghan reportedly now headed for Cadillac. But Verstappen now has the chance to remake Red Bull in his own image.

The Christian Horner glory days are clearly in the past, but Verstappen Red Bull 2.0 could well be on the horizon.

It's now his team, should he choose to lead it.

READ MORE: Christian Horner Ferrari plan revealed with F1 return still pending

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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