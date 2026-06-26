Max Verstappen is in 'secret talks' with McLaren about a blockbusting transfer which would shock the world of F1, according to reports on Friday.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has a much-reported exit clause in his current Red Bull contract, which runs through to 2028.

Should the four-time world champion be outside the top two in the Drivers' standings at the summer break that clause would become active and allow him to leave at the end of the current 2026 season.

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Right now that scenario is very likely to be in play with Verstappen languishing in seventh position after an underwhelming start to the season at Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes to announce huge driver move

McLaren emerge as new Verstappen suitor

Until now Mercedes has been seen as the most likely spot for Verstappen should he decide to test the market. But current Silver Arrows star George Russell claimed on Thursday he will '100 percent' be staying for 2027, so that would likely rule out any Verstappen arrival.

The other intriguing possibility of course is McLaren, and now that narrative has fresh legs thanks to a report in the UK's Daily Mail from respected F1 insider Jonathan McEvoy.

He claims that 'hush-hush talks' are ongoing between the two parties about a stunning move which would see McLaren star Oscar Piastri move in the opposite direction to replace Verstappen at Red Bull.

Verstappen could swap places with Piastri.

The move would see McLaren fielding a driver lineup of two world champions with four-time king Verstappen teaming up with reigning 2025 champion Lando Norris.

McEvoy wrote: "'It is an idea McLaren are keen on,' confirmed one source.

"'If it comes off it may be in 2028, but it could even be earlier.'"

Verstappen and Lambiase to be reunited?

That 2028 timeline has extra intrigue given the recent news that Verstappen's most trusted remaining Red Bull confidant Gianpiero Lambiase will move to McLaren in 2028. A move for Max would see the Dutchman reunited with his current race engineer.

It is expected Verstappen will hold further talks with Red Bull brass at their home Austrian Grand Prix this weekend as F1 silly season gets into top gear.

The team is bringing its biggest upgrade package in years to the Red Bull Ring in a desperate late bid to prove to Verstappen it can be a contender again.

Verstappen decision not just about money

Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen recently confirmed the exit clause in the driver's contract, and that his first choice would be to remain at Red Bull.

He also added, somewhat chillingly if you are a Red Bull fan, that much will depend on whether Verstappen believes staying with the team gives him a chance to win.

McLaren chief Zak Brown has tested the waters about Verstappen's availability before, admitting he made an unsuccessful approach for the Dutchman two years ago.

At that time Verstappen was still very much king of the F1 mountain and Red Bull still had all of the legendary names which have since left (Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko et al).

Now things are very very different, and so could this outcome.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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