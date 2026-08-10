George Russell sends huge warning to Mercedes amid troubled title fight

If you can pull out a lead in 11 races, you can lose it in the next 11...

George Russell has sent a timely public warning to his Mercedes team as they gear up for the second half of the 2026 season.

The Silver Arrows will come out of the summer break with a 72-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' championship (and a 159-point lead over McLaren in third), with drivers' championship leader Kimi Antonelli providing the bulk of those points.

Russell has had a trickier time of things than his young team-mate, actually sitting behind Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' championship after a couple of forced retirements and his penalty fiasco in Monaco.

Article continues under video

The Brit has not yet been on a championship-winning team in F1, having joined the team just as Red Bull passed Mercedes, and he has now urged his team (via an interview with RacingNews365) to keep their focus and avoid any complacency which could creep in thanks to their current status as the season's dominant team.

Ferrari and McLaren both appear to have closed some of the gap to the top in recent months, and Russell was keen to point out that his team's current position is only one upgrade away from disappearing at any given moment.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren 'privately frustrated' with Mercedes as Norris teases stunning switch

Russell: Mercedes have level heads on staff

He did make sure to take the time to praise the Mercedes setup and the people within it, saying: “I've got to be honest, we have an extremely resilient and focused group of people who are driven by data and performance.

“They are quite level-headed during the roller coaster of an F1 season. What I mean by this is, through the lows, the team did not feel so low – they were just focused on the process of performance and improving.

“Now through the highs, they're still so focused on the performance and improving. So the mentality and the mindset has actually been similar through the losses and through the success.”

'We cannot be complacent'

All of that, though, came with a big red flashing warning.

“Right now we cannot be complacent,” he said. “Today we're winning. You would be confident that this will continue for a number of races.

“But if you get the next upgrade wrong, or Ferrari brings a big upgrade, or one kink in the chain stops working, this success can be in the past and can be history. You can't be too complacent in the good times. You can't be too low and negative in the bad times.”

READ MORE: Wedding pending! Fans go wild for stunning Kim x Lewis photo drop

READ MORE: Newey nailed 'unheard of' Aston Martin upgrades, now the pressure is on Honda

Related