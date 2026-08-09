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George Russell, Carmen Montero Mundt, Mercedes, Abu Dhabi, 2024

George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt

George Russell, Carmen Montero Mundt, Mercedes, Abu Dhabi, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt

Russell is getting married!

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Mercedes F1 star George Russell has announced his engagement to partner Carmen Mundt.

The British driver took to social media to announce the news, that coincides with the F1 teams and drivers being on their summer break.

Mundt is often seen during an F1 weekend with Russell and the couple have been dating since 2020.

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George Russell to get married

Russell didn't say anything on his social media posts, instead displaying pictures of him and Mundt kissing as she displays her engagement ring. Russell simply captioned the post with emojis of a ring and a white heart.

Recently, Russell revealed his fiancee was key to keeping him grounded, 'the trick to surviving in the dog-eat-dog world' of F1.

In an interview with the Times in June, Russell pledged his future to Carmen, saying: “Carmen brings me stability when it comes to racing and also a way to disconnect.

"Without doubt she’s my future. So [I hope we’ll be married] in due course. It won’t be next week, but it won’t be longer than five years. So somewhere in that timeframe."

Who is George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt?

Carmen Mundt was born in Spain in 1998 and moved to London when she was 18 to study.

Having graduated with a degree in business management and finance from the University of Westminster, Mundt now works for Ruffer LLP, an investment company based in the English capital.

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F1 George Russell Carmen Montero Mundt

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