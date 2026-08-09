George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt
George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt
Russell is getting married!Make us your Google favorite
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has announced his engagement to partner Carmen Mundt.
The British driver took to social media to announce the news, that coincides with the F1 teams and drivers being on their summer break.
Mundt is often seen during an F1 weekend with Russell and the couple have been dating since 2020.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton gets major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes
George Russell to get married
Russell didn't say anything on his social media posts, instead displaying pictures of him and Mundt kissing as she displays her engagement ring. Russell simply captioned the post with emojis of a ring and a white heart.
Recently, Russell revealed his fiancee was key to keeping him grounded, 'the trick to surviving in the dog-eat-dog world' of F1.
In an interview with the Times in June, Russell pledged his future to Carmen, saying: “Carmen brings me stability when it comes to racing and also a way to disconnect.
"Without doubt she’s my future. So [I hope we’ll be married] in due course. It won’t be next week, but it won’t be longer than five years. So somewhere in that timeframe."
Who is George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt?
Carmen Mundt was born in Spain in 1998 and moved to London when she was 18 to study.
Having graduated with a degree in business management and finance from the University of Westminster, Mundt now works for Ruffer LLP, an investment company based in the English capital.
August 9, 2026
F1 WAGs: Wives and girlfriends for every driver in 2026
F1 DRIVER SALARIES: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
McLaren F1 boss admits fears over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri relationship after title fight
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari get major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet and baby Lily's F1 summer break revealed with stunning photos
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider
George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt
James Vowles goes all in on AI as struggling Williams look for answers
F1 Transfer Latest: Sainz 'wants Red Bull', Perez to Williams and Alonso contract claims
Latest News
Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider
- 27 minutes ago
George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt
- 53 minutes ago
McLaren F1 boss admits fears over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri relationship after title fight
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are for real, George Russell is ENGAGED
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari get major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet and baby Lily's F1 summer break revealed with stunning photos
- 2 hours ago
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july