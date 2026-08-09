You can't spell 'Williams' without 'AI' (if you mix the letters around a bit) and James Vowles is now pinning his hopes on artificial intelligence to help turn around his struggling F1 team.

In the middle of one of the most disappointing seasons in the iconic brand's long history, sliding rapidly backward after finally making some real progress last year, the team principal is now talking about their next imagined advantage over the rest of the grid: adopting AI into its workflow.

Vowles recently sat down with Spanish outlet SoyMotor to discuss his team's relationship with Anthropic, the company behind AI product Claude, which was named the team's 'Official Thinking Partner' earlier this year.

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While a pledge to lean heavily on AI doesn't actually reveal much (are we talking about some algorithmic stuff? Is someone typing 'pls help make F1 car fast cheap' into Claude? 'Using AI' is currently so broad a phrase as to be meaningless), maybe it's hard to blame Vowles and co for desperately scrambling for any possible fix to their current issues.

Of course, the Brit insists in the interview that this is something he's been working on implementing for years, so maybe it's not the panic move it appears.

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Williams boss: I'm not afraid of AI

"The most important thing is probably working with Anthropic," Vowles told the Spanish outlet. "They're sponsors, but they're not sponsors, they're partners. That's what excites me, because we spent three years laying these foundations. So we can start building on them."

He added that he's 'not afraid of AI', insisting it will change the way that F1 teams (and other companies) will work, saying: “The reason people are afraid of it is that they think my work is a continuous process. That’s not true. AI is a multiplier.”

An incredible multiplier, to hear Vowles tell it. His aim of incorporating AI workflows into his team? To 'accelerate by four to ten times'.

“If I have someone who produces aerodynamic performance and I make them four times better, I’m not going to cut my aerodynamics team in half. I’ll probably expand it,” he said, echoing bosses across the industry who have expressed similar sentiments before either being disappointed by the actual results, or laying off staff anyway, or both.

“If my designers are twice as efficient, I’m not going to reduce the number of staff," he said. "I’m simply going to produce more and more products, more complex products."

Williams slumping from bad to worse

Williams' 2026 has been a full-blown disaster so far, signalled early in pre-season when issues with the car meant that they completely skipped the first testing period in Barcelona.

That slow start put them behind the 8-ball at the start of the season, but Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz still managed to pick up a smattering of points before things fell apart entirely as the season continued.

It's been a grim 2026 for Albon and Sainz at Williams.

As other teams around them have improved, Williams have gone backwards. Not a single point in their last five races, and a best finish of 15th in the last four. Only the historically disastrous Aston Martin team and brand new Cadillac organisation sit behind them in the championship, and even Aston are starting to challenge them in qualifying.

Vowles has developed a quiet reputation as someone inclined to overpromise and underdeliver of late. Better hope that the AI ecosystem does not fit him perfectly.

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