FIA plot F1 rule change that could cause teams major headaches

It's a move that should make for even more exciting racing

FIA single seat director Nikolas Tombazis has revealed that the sport's governing body wants to make F1 cars even lighter in the future, which could prove a headache for some teams on the grid.

Tombazis' comments come after the F1 2026 regulations overhaul has already made the cars lighter, with the minimum weight set at 768kg this season - a 32kg decrease compared to 2025.

Still, Tombazis and the FIA are not satisfied, with a bold target of a further 80kg reduction in car weight outlined for the future.

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FIA chief reveals bold rule change

"The cars are a bit lighter and a bit smaller, which the drivers have appreciated," Tombazis explained to the media, via Autosport.

"Now, is that where I would like us to be? No. I would like us to be another 80 kilos lighter, and maybe still a bit shorter and a bit smaller in the future.

"That's the sort of target, that we do another big step from what was possible to do now. I think this is not a bad step, but it's not like I'm saying, 'Yes, job done, that's the target'. We want to go to another step of lightness in the future, and also the weight, a significant step."

Rule change could cause teams major headache

While the prospect of lighter, more nimble F1 cars is an exciting prospect, it could undoubtedly cause teams major headaches in the future, particularly given the bold 80kg target that has been outlined.

We have seen this season that even with a 32kg reduction at the start of a new regulation set, getting down to those requirements is not always easy.

Red Bull are one team to have reportedly struggled so far this year, with speculation that the RB22 driven by Max Verstappen and Isack Hajdar could have been as much as 30kg over the minimum weight at one stage, with more recent suggestions putting the number in single digits.

Williams are another team who have struggled to prevent their car carrying excess weight, with team principal James Vowles revealing they were as much as 20kg heavier than they wanted to be heading into the Chinese Grand Prix back in March.

Excess weight equals slower lap times, and this is the major headache teams would be facing if the FIA plans go ahead.

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