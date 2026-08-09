close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton in red Ferrari hoodie and yellow 2026 British GP cap holding Sky Sports F1 mic

Lewis Hamilton checks in ahead of F1 title fight and shares important message

Hamilton in red Ferrari hoodie and yellow 2026 British GP cap holding Sky Sports F1 mic — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton checks in ahead of F1 title fight and shares important message

He's right about this one!

Google Make us your Google favorite

Lewis Hamilton is truly making the most of F1's summer break; getting a new puppy, spending time with his partner, and now imparting some sage advice.

The 41-year-old is enjoying a bounce-back season after a rough time of it in 2025, and continues to pop his head up on various social media profiles at various points.

Friday saw a nice, long photo dump on Instagram with the caption 'Resting, restoring, recharging', and a Facebook post (can you tell he's in his 40s?) around the same time with just one picture, but a wordier caption.

[Side-note, he does know that you can cross-post on Instagram and Facebook pretty easily, right? There's apps and stuff? They're both Meta products? Might save some time, just a thought]

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton gets major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes

Hamilton: Always chase your dreams

In the caption of his Facebook post, accompanied by a picture of him laying back and staring right into the camera's soul, he wrote: "Checking in.

"I'm restoring, restoring, and recharging this Summer break. I hope you're all well. Take it easy, take care of yourself, and remember to always chase your dreams."

Hamilton has had his strongest first half of a season for some time, sitting second in the championship coming into the month off, winning one of the first ten races of the season for the first time since 2021.

The mood around his side of the Ferrari garage is vastly different than it was 12 months ago during his debut season with the team – a season in which he didn't secure a single podium finish in 24 races.

F1 TRANSFER TALK: Sainz wants Red Bull, Perez to Williams and Alonso contract claims

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's wild prediction hits as Red Bull get Lambiase replacement

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are for real, George Russell is ENGAGED

F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are for real, George Russell is ENGAGED

  • 1 hour ago
Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider

Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider

  • 25 minutes ago
George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt

George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt

  • 51 minutes ago
McLaren F1 boss admits fears over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri relationship after title fight

McLaren F1 boss admits fears over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri relationship after title fight

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari get major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari get major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet and baby Lily's F1 summer break revealed with stunning photos

Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet and baby Lily's F1 summer break revealed with stunning photos

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

18:45
Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider
18:19
George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt
17:30
McLaren F1 boss admits fears over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri relationship after title fight
17:15
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are for real, George Russell is ENGAGED
16:49
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari get major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider Audi F1

Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider

25 minutes ago
George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt F1 Off the Track

George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt

51 minutes ago
James Vowles goes all in on AI as struggling Williams look for answers Williams F1

James Vowles goes all in on AI as struggling Williams look for answers

Today 13:57
F1 Transfer Latest: Sainz 'wants Red Bull', Perez to Williams and Alonso contract claims F1 News & Gossip

F1 Transfer Latest: Sainz 'wants Red Bull', Perez to Williams and Alonso contract claims

Today 12:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x