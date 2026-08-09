Lewis Hamilton checks in ahead of F1 title fight and shares important message

Lewis Hamilton is truly making the most of F1's summer break; getting a new puppy, spending time with his partner, and now imparting some sage advice.

The 41-year-old is enjoying a bounce-back season after a rough time of it in 2025, and continues to pop his head up on various social media profiles at various points.

Friday saw a nice, long photo dump on Instagram with the caption 'Resting, restoring, recharging', and a Facebook post (can you tell he's in his 40s?) around the same time with just one picture, but a wordier caption.

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[Side-note, he does know that you can cross-post on Instagram and Facebook pretty easily, right? There's apps and stuff? They're both Meta products? Might save some time, just a thought]

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Hamilton: Always chase your dreams

In the caption of his Facebook post, accompanied by a picture of him laying back and staring right into the camera's soul, he wrote: "Checking in.

"I'm restoring, restoring, and recharging this Summer break. I hope you're all well. Take it easy, take care of yourself, and remember to always chase your dreams."

Hamilton has had his strongest first half of a season for some time, sitting second in the championship coming into the month off, winning one of the first ten races of the season for the first time since 2021.

The mood around his side of the Ferrari garage is vastly different than it was 12 months ago during his debut season with the team – a season in which he didn't secure a single podium finish in 24 races.

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