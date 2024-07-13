F1 2026 Regulations Explained: All you need to know

There is a lot of debate to be had in Formula 1 over how regulation changes could impact championship contenders in years to come.

With changes switching up the order in the past, all teams on the grid will be eager to get it right this time around.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner admits Verstappen struggle as ‘DREAM’ Ricciardo seat revealed

READ MORE: Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop

Here's a deep dive into the upcoming regulation changes that will redefine racing from the 2026 season onwards.

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have finally unveiled the new regulations that will come into effect in 2026.

The comprehensive set of new power unit rules aims to revolutionise the sport, focusing on enhancing competitiveness, safety, and sustainability.

Aerodynamic regulations will also be tweaked to promote closer racing, while the chassis will be redesigned to be lighter and nimbler. Safety will be further strengthened, with even stricter protocols implemented to ensure the well-being of drivers.

So, what exactly is changing? Let's break it down.

New 2026 F1 regulations explained

Power Unit

The hybrid engine will feature a way more powerful battery component which will generate three times the electrical power compared to the current hybrid setup. This translates to a jump from 120kW to a staggering 350kW.

And while the internal combustion engine (ICE) element will see a slight decrease in power output (from 550-560kW to 400kW), the overall power available will actually increase and will be produced more sustainably.

Additionally, the new power units will be able to capture double the amount of energy from braking, generating a massive 8.5 megajoules per lap.

One of the biggest changes in 2026 is the Manual Override Mode "MOM" feature which will be introduced to provide more overtaking opportunities, replacing the current Drag Reduction System, 'DRS'.

When a leading car reaches 290 kilometres per hour (km/h), the energy deployment starts to taper off, eventually reaching zero at 355 km/h. However, a chasing car within one second can unleash a temporary 350kW power boost lasting until 337 km/h using MOM. This translates to roughly 0.5 megajoules of extra energy, potentially aiding a crucial overtaking attempt.

The revamped regulations, including the removal of the MGU-H, have attracted a lot of engine manufacturers. Ferrari, Mercedes, and Renault have all pledged their continued participation, while Honda is making a comeback, Audi is joining the grid and Ford partnering with Red Bull Powertrains.

READ MORE: Alonso claims young drivers LESS 'GENUINE' than past rivals

Audi will be joining the sport in 2026 just in time for the regulation changes

Aerodynamics

The sport will also introduce a suite of changes in aerodynamics aimed at making the F1 machines smaller and lighter.

A revolutionary addition for 2026 is the introduction of an active aerodynamics system. Cars will feature movable front and rear wings, with the front wing being 100mm narrower with a two-element flap and the rear wing having three elements, with the lower beam wing removed.

Similar to the DRS, drivers can deploy a "Z-mode" setting that opens and angles the wing elements on both the front and rear wings, maximising downforce for sharper cornering. Conversely, an "X-mode" setting adjusts the wing flaps for a low-drag configuration, boosting straight-line speed.

In addition, front wheel arches will be removed and part of the wheel bodywork will be mandated to achieve optimal wake performance. In-washing wheel wake control boards will also be mounted on the front of the sidepods to control the wheel wake.

Furthermore, the 2026 cars will have a "partially" flat floor and a lower-powered diffuser. This reduces the ground effect as well as the car's reliance on ultra-stiff and low-set-up.

READ MORE: $2.3 million hypercar in DRAMATIC crash at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull have dominated F1 in recent years and will be hoping the regulations don't throw them off course!

Chassis

Cars will shed their bulk, becoming both shorter and narrower. The wheelbase shrinks by 200mm to 3400mm, while the width gets a 100mm reduction to 1900mm. The floor width also narrows by 150mm.

Weight reduction is a major focus, with the minimum weight dropping by 30kg to 768kg. This includes both the car itself (722kg) and the estimated tyre weight (46kg).

Downforce is being trimmed by 30%. Additionally, drag is targeted for a 55% reduction. These changes aim to improve overall efficiency and handling, making cars more raceable by allowing them to follow each other more closely.

The 18-inch wheels introduced in 2022 are here to stay but with slightly narrower profiles. Front tyres will shrink by 25mm and rears by 30mm, with the FIA assuring minimal impact on grip.

Sustainability

From 2026 onwards, F1 will transition to entirely sustainable fuels. This means no more burning of new fossil carbon – a significant leap forward in reducing the sport's environmental footprint.

This fuel will also be "drop-in", which means it can be used in almost any ICE-powered vehicle, and by 2030, there will be around 1.2bn such cars on the road worldwide, meaning the fuel developed in F1 could be used to reduce emissions.

Additionally, there will be increased use of electric power in the 2026 units, with a transition to a 50% electrical and 50% thermal power distribution.

Safety

In 2026, the front impact structure (FIS) will include a two-stage structure. This change aims to prevent incidents similar to those in recent years where the FIS has broken off near the survival cell after the initial impact, leaving the car vulnerable to any subsequent impacts.

Side protection is also getting a boost, especially around the driver's seat. The fuel cell area will be much stronger too, with more than double the current protection - all without making the cars any heavier.

Stronger roll hoops are another improvement. They are expected to withstand even higher forces (20G), and test simulations will also see an increase to 167kN.

Finally, lateral safety lights will be installed to indicate the ERS (Energy Recovery System) status of a car when it is stationary on track, further enhancing driver and marshal safety.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals long-term VISION problems from infamous Hamilton crash

Related