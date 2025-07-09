FIA president calls for ANOTHER set of engine regulation changes

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has called for another set of engine regulation changes before the end of the decade, despite F1's rule reset next season.

In 2026, F1 will switch to a redesigned power unit which will feature increased battery power and an even split between internal combustion engine and electric power, alongside the use of 100% sustainable fuels.

However, Ben Sulayem has expressed his hopes that F1 will move towards cheaper V8 engines as soon as the 2029 season, which would only be three years after the introduction of the 2026 engine.

"To us, the V8 is happening," he told media at Silverstone. "With the teams now, I'm very optimistic, happy about it. FOM [Formula One Management] are supportive, the teams are realising it is the right way.

"We need to do it soon. You need three years, so hopefully by 2029 we have something there, but the fuel is also very expensive, and we have to be very careful with that. Transmissions are very expensive.

"The current engine is so complicated, you have no idea, and it is costly. R&D is reaching $200 million, and the engine is costing approximately $1.8m to $2.1m, so if we go with a straight V8, let's see."

Earlier in the year, Ben Sulayem voiced his desire to return to V10 engines, but that was met with some resistance from power unit manufacturers.

A meeting between current and future power unit manufacturers was held in Bahrain, ending with the assurance that F1 must keep a form of electrification as well as sustainable fuels in its future engine regulations.

"Many of the manufacturers produce V8s in their cars, so commercially it's correct. How much is it? The target is more than 50 percent [cheaper] in everything," the president concluded on the matter.

In the same conversation, Ben Sulayem also revealed his hopes that a 12th team will join the grid in 2029, following Cadillac's decision to join F1 as the 11th competitor in 2026.

The FIA president confirmed he was looking at participation from China, but assured the media a prospective 12th team would have to go through the same FIA and FOM procedures Cadillac were subjected to.

"The time will come when we feel it is right to open an expression of interest," he said.

"We are not here to upset other teams. It won't be just go and do it for the sake of doing it. It has to be worth it for us. The team has to add value to sustaining the business of Formula 1."

