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Lewis Hamilton looks far from impressed at Ferrari chairman John Elkann

Ferrari chairman John Elkann reaches out to Lewis Hamilton after team controversy

Lewis Hamilton looks far from impressed at Ferrari chairman John Elkann — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari chairman John Elkann reaches out to Lewis Hamilton after team controversy

Elkann had some words for Hamilton

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann had a message for Lewis Hamilton after his tremendous victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix - months on from that controversy.

The name 'John Elkann' is likely met with a raised eyebrow in the circles of Hamilton fans, thanks to his decision to go nuclear at the end of 2025.

Famously, the Ferrari chairman responded to their poor season - in which the team finished fourth in the constructors' championship - by telling Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to 'talk less' and 'focus on driving'.

He then absolved the Ferrari team and engineers of any blame for their poor performance, drawing the ire of F1 fans, pundits and commentators in the process.

Hamilton responded in a typically dignified manner, hailing Elkann's passion for Ferrari and closing the lid on any speculation that there was disharmony between the two parties.

Now, over six months after the controversy raged on in the media, Hamilton has proven his critics, and Elkann, wrong by securing his first grand prix win in red at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late Barcelona GP penalty

Elkann's message to Hamilton

After starting the Barcelona Grand Prix second on the grid, Hamilton managed to pull off a three stop strategy to finish ahead of George Russell and take the victory.

The 41-year-old benefitted from Fernando Alonso's retirement, whose battery gave up on lap 40 and prompted a virtual safety car, thus providing Hamilton the perfect opportunity to take his pit stop.

By the time the chequered flag was waved, the subsequent celebrations in the Ferrari garage were electric, in what marks a historic day for Hamilton and his 106th race win.

And the occasion was even honoured by Elkann, who sent Hamilton a message congratulating him on his race win.

The message said: "Well done Lewis, on your first great victory with Ferrari: an emotional moment and a very important result, which belongs to the entire team and to all our fans.

"I would like to thank everyone for the determination, sacrifice and collective effort that they demonstrate every day with passion and Ferrari spirit, both at the track and in Maranello.

"My thanks also go to the other Ferrari team, which tackled an incredibly demanding 24 Hours of Le Mans with pride, unity and great professionalism, fighting until the very end.

"Forza Ferrari."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix John Elkann

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