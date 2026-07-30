F1 CEO makes prediction about 'incredible' Max Verstappen's future after quit threats
F1 CEO makes prediction about 'incredible' Max Verstappen's future after quit threats
Max Verstappen is contracted at Red Bull until 2028Make us your Google favorite
F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has opened up on the potential of Max Verstappen quitting F1 for good, amid the new regulations that he has been so critical of.
While his recent good form has taken over much of the discussion about the new cars, at the start of the season Verstappen had been very vocal about the regulations which swept into the sport at the beginning of 2026.
He described the new cars as 'not fun' to drive, while also threatening to quit the sport unless changes were made to the regulations.
For 2027, changes are being made, with the reliance on electrical energy set to decrease to a 58-42 split in favour of the internal combustion engine (ICE), before it becomes 60-40 in 2028. Currently, that ratio is at 50-50, triple the amount of electrical energy that was used in F1 last year.
In the cooldown room at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lando Norris asked Verstappen if he had meant to pull off his stunning overtake on Lewis Hamilton into turn one on lap 16 of the race (spoiler alert, he did) with multiple drivers having complained in recent months that the deployment differences between their car and the car ahead led to them overtaking when they haven't necessarily wanted to.
Verstappen confirmed he had meant to pull off the overtake, but the fact the question needed to be asked is one of the parts of the regulations that has led to criticism from fans and drivers alike.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'
Will Verstappen quit F1?
Verstappen has a contract at Red Bull that runs until the end of 2028, but his manager Raymond Vermeulen has confirmed there are exit clauses in that deal.
While Verstappen has been linked with a move to McLaren or Mercedes for 2027, there has also been talk he might leave the F1 grid altogether. Now, Domenicali has made a confident prediction about the future of the four-time world champion.
"Max is an incredible driver," Domenicali told media. "He loves Formula 1. I have an incredible relationship with him.
"My opinion is that Max will stay with us, and I really hope so."
Domenicali also admitted in a wide-ranging interview that he had asked drivers to be 'constructive' in their comments about the new regulations after outspoken remarks from the likes of Verstappen and Norris.
"We are not here to put tape on the mouth of anyone," Domenicali said. "The beauty of motorsport is that everyone can have an opinion, but the opinion is an opinion. I prefer to discuss things in that respect in four walls to find solutions."
READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future takes new twist as Red Bull ‘offer new multi-million pay rise’
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