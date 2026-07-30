F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology as rival team ‘make multi-million pound driver offer’
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology as rival team ‘make multi-million pound driver offer’
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Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Ferrari F1 race engineer during the Hungarian Grand Prix, after being overtaken.
The seven-time champion was involved in a brilliant battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
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F1 team 'make £26m driver offer' to Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz has been made a huge offer by an F1 team for 2027, according to reports.
Sainz's Williams outfit have not performed well so far in 2026, and that has led to speculation about his future beyond the end of this season.
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Honda unleash new F1 engine as Aston Martin enjoy early debut
Aston Martin have taken to the Hungaroring to try out their new, upgraded Honda power unit.
The Silverstone-based outfit are desperately attempting to get back into points-scoring contention, following a dismal start to 2026 in which they have only achieved one point from the first 11 grand prix weekends.
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Mercedes explain George Russell's awful Hungarian Grand Prix start
Mercedes have revealed what went wrong for George Russell at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he dropped from sixth to 21st on the first lap.
It was yet another blow to Russell's fading championship hopes.
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Red Bull slammed over Max Verstappen F1 ordeal: ‘They should be on their knees thanking him’
Max Verstappen's recent performances in his RB22 are such that one prominent Dutch journalist feels Red Bull should be 'on their knees thanking him'.
Verstappen has claimed three podiums in the last four grands prix, despite his RB22 struggling for consistency.
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