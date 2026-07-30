close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
A happy Lewis Hamilton is shown with a Ferrari car in the background

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology as rival team ‘make multi-million pound driver offer’

A happy Lewis Hamilton is shown with a Ferrari car in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology as rival team ‘make multi-million pound driver offer’

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Ferrari F1 race engineer during the Hungarian Grand Prix, after being overtaken.

The seven-time champion was involved in a brilliant battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team 'make £26m driver offer' to Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz has been made a huge offer by an F1 team for 2027, according to reports.

Sainz's Williams outfit have not performed well so far in 2026, and that has led to speculation about his future beyond the end of this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Honda unleash new F1 engine as Aston Martin enjoy early debut

Aston Martin have taken to the Hungaroring to try out their new, upgraded Honda power unit.

The Silverstone-based outfit are desperately attempting to get back into points-scoring contention, following a dismal start to 2026 in which they have only achieved one point from the first 11 grand prix weekends.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes explain George Russell's awful Hungarian Grand Prix start

Mercedes have revealed what went wrong for George Russell at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he dropped from sixth to 21st on the first lap.

It was yet another blow to Russell's fading championship hopes.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull slammed over Max Verstappen F1 ordeal: ‘They should be on their knees thanking him’

Max Verstappen's recent performances in his RB22 are such that one prominent Dutch journalist feels Red Bull should be 'on their knees thanking him'.

Verstappen has claimed three podiums in the last four grands prix, despite his RB22 struggling for consistency.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 News Today Hungarian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 insiders warn Ferrari team orders decision could make Lewis Hamilton suffer

F1 insiders warn Ferrari team orders decision could make Lewis Hamilton suffer

  • Today 08:56
Lewis Hamilton delivers Ferrari F1 apology

Lewis Hamilton delivers Ferrari F1 apology

  • Yesterday 20:54
Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'

Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'

  • Today 08:12
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton boss admits mistakes as F1 champion 'offered new deal'

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton boss admits mistakes as F1 champion 'offered new deal'

  • Yesterday 15:49
Ranking potential options to host the 2026 F1 season finale

Ranking potential options to host the 2026 F1 season finale

  • 1 hour ago
F1 chief insists fans are 'loving' racing under new 2026 regulations

F1 chief insists fans are 'loving' racing under new 2026 regulations

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

12:28
Ranking potential options to host the 2026 F1 season finale
10:57
F1 chief insists fans are 'loving' racing under new 2026 regulations
09:57
Aston Martin F1 chief Adrian Newey sheds light on impact of Fernando Alonso exit
08:56
F1 insiders warn Ferrari team orders decision could make Lewis Hamilton suffer
08:12
Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Ranking potential options to host the 2026 F1 season finale F1 Season Finale

Ranking potential options to host the 2026 F1 season finale

1 hour ago
Aston Martin F1 chief Adrian Newey sheds light on impact of Fernando Alonso exit Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 chief Adrian Newey sheds light on impact of Fernando Alonso exit

3 hours ago
F1 insiders warn Ferrari team orders decision could make Lewis Hamilton suffer Ferrari

F1 insiders warn Ferrari team orders decision could make Lewis Hamilton suffer

Today 08:56
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology as rival team ‘make multi-million pound driver offer’ F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology as rival team ‘make multi-million pound driver offer’

Today 07:44
Ontdek het op Google Play
x