Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause: 'He should have the chance to win'

It is official, Max Verstappen does have an exit clause in his Red Bull F1 contract with his manager Raymond Vermeulen speaking publicly for the first time about the four-time world champion's future.

The 28-year-old Dutchman currently has a deal through to 2028, but has yet to commit his long-term future to the Milton Keynes team.

There had been speculation for months that Verstappen has an exit clause in his contract which would allow him to leave after this season. Specifically if he is not in the top two in the championship standings at the time of the summer break.

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With Verstappen currently languishing in seventh, it is highly likely that clause will become active. That would then give him three months up to October to decide whether to stay at Red Bull or jump ship.

Verstappen and Vermeulen met with Red Bull chiefs in Austria last week, but came away with the superstar driver failing to give concrete assurances about his future.

Now Vermeulen, speaking to German outlet Sport Bild as reported by Sport.de, has admitted his star client has a huge decision to make.

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Massive decision looms for Max Verstappen

Vermeulen says Verstappen's first choice would be to honour his contract with Red Bull, but added tellingly that a final decision will likely depend on the team's ability to deliver a winning car moving forward.

He revealed: "We’re looking to have a decision soon so that everyone knows where they stand - potentially even before the summer break.

"Our contract runs until 2028. Naturally, exit clauses have always been part of such agreements, but we’ve never had to use one. We’ve always maintained our loyalty and intend to continue doing so.

“We want to move forward with Red Bull and see Max finish his career here, but he should always have the opportunity to win.”

Max Verstappen has a huge career decision to make.

Panic at Red Bull? Exit clause buyout?

Naturally the Verstappen exit rumours are reportedly causing significant unease at Red Bull, given the Dutchman's huge importance to the F1 team.

Some media reports claim that Red Bull could even try to buy out Verstappen's exit clause in a bid to end speculation about his future.

Where would Verstappen go after Red Bull?

Verstappen has been strongly linked with a move to Mercedes in recent months, with the Silver Arrows having the most dominant car on the grid since the new 2026 regulations came into play.

McLaren has also been strongly suggested as another option, while Ferrari appears less likely but not impossible.

Aston Martin meanwhile would potentially have the money and the appetite to chase Verstappen's signature, and they already have former Red Bull design genius Adrian Newey under contract.

But the team's performance so far in 2026 means it is not as attractive option as it might have been a year ago.

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