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Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton embrace on the podium

Toto Wolff makes cheeky Kim Kardashian joke as Lewis Hamilton bags first Ferrari F1 win

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton embrace on the podium — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff makes cheeky Kim Kardashian joke as Lewis Hamilton bags first Ferrari F1 win

Wolff couldn't resist joking about Lewis and Kim K

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff couldn't resist making a cheeky joke connecting Lewis Hamilton's recent success in Barcelona to his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The 2026 season has been a momentous year for Hamilton, both on and off the track. In his Ferrari he has claimed four podiums after a miserable season last year, one of which was his first ever race win in scarlet at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

But Hamilton was making the headlines before he'd even raced in 2026.

It all began in the Cotswolds, where he was spotted alongside reality TV star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian, before they then moved on to Paris.

A trip to the Super Bowl and several Instagram soft launches later, Kardashian and Hamilton finally made their relationship 'paddock official' at the Monaco GP, where she was spotted in attendance with her sister Khloe.

There, Kardashian stole the show when she was spotted below the podium filming Hamilton's P2 celebrations, where the seven-time champion blew a kiss down towards her.

F1 HEADLINES: F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton lashes out, Ferrari chief Elkann sends a message

Wolff: Maybe the girlfriend helps!

Speaking after Hamilton's race win in Barcelona, Wolff responded by saying: “I’m happy for him, he’s waited a long time and he’s worked very hard to get back on the top step of the podium and today he’s deserved it.

"I saw him on the podium, on the telly. That face shows me that he's very happy. Maybe the girlfriend helps!"

Wolff and Hamilton retain a close relationship, despite the 41-year-old's decision to move to Ferrari. In fact, Wolff has been kept up to date with all the latest developments to Hamilton's love life.

In conversation with the Wall Street Journal last year, Wolff discussed his relationship with Hamilton and admitted that they still discuss his love life.

“It’s very unusual in any kind of relationship. But I tried to be very open and, and say, ‘Listen, on the racetrack, we want to beat you. No doubt about that’,” Wolff explained.

“But it’s been 12 years that we have been in this relationship. We trust each other. I’m living a different life through his eyes - you know, he shows me his flirts and who he dates, and [asks], ‘Should I go for this girl or not?’ And I’m saying, ‘Yes, you should, and tell me how it was!’”

Which begs the question: Did Wolff know about Kardashian before all of us?

We'll leave that debate to the philosophers....

READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return gets major boost as FIA boss backs new team plan

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